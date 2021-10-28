Statement from the Portland Trail Blazers on the Passing of Chuck Charnquist

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 28, 2021) –The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of team Historian / Archivist Chuck Charnquist. Known as the “Answer Man” for all things NBA long before the internet was born, Charnquist has been with the Trail Blazers since the team was founded in 1970. Hired to run the team’s inaugural rookie camp, he has also managed the stats crew and media room, wrote game notes and produced the team’s media guide for many years. In 2013, a media workroom inside Moda Center was dedicated and named the Chuck Charnquist Resource Room in his honor, which will continue to live on.

Chuck is an irreplaceable member of the organization whose wealth of knowledge and extreme kindness will be greatly missed. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.