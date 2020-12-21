TRAIL BLAZERS SEASON TIPS OFF DECEMBER 23 AT MODA CENTER WITH VIRTUAL FAN ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITIES

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 21, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers tip off the 2020-21 NBA regular season this Wednesday, December 23 against the Utah Jazz at 7:00 p.m. at Moda Center, presented by Moda Health. Health and safety remain at the forefront this season, and though the season is starting without fans inside Moda Center, there are many ways fans can get in on the action from the safety of their homes.

The Trail Blazers have teamed up with Fred Meyer to provide an opportunity for fans to feel like they are part of the home game experience. Fans can join in on the action with a Trail Blazers Fan Cutout. Upon purchase, fans submit a photo of their head and choose one of three Trail Blazers jersey designs for their cutout – Statement, Icon or City Edition. Cutouts purchased now will be added to the Fred Meyer Fan Zone after the New Year for the remainder of the first half of the season. A portion of net proceeds from cutout sales will go to the Trail Blazers Foundation, which is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families who have been historically underserved where they live, learn and play. For more information and to purchase a Trail Blazers Fan Cutout, visit trailblazers.com/cutout.

Looking for more exclusive content? The Trail Blazers gameday program, Rip City Magazine presented by Moda Health, has gone digital! As an added bonus, Rip City Magazine will now be available for all games this season (both home and away) and will include game-specific content and special features. The Magazine will include behind the scenes features inside Moda Center, spotlights on players, broadcast team and staff, trivia, Honorary Captain presented by First Tech Credit Union and so much more. Check out Rip City Magazine in the Trail Blazers App, presented by Verizon, available every game day.

Calling all musical artists! The Trail Blazers are looking for Virtual National Anthem Singers for the 2020-21 season. Anthems will be pre-recorded by fans and selected to play during each home game this season. All singers, groups and instrumentalists are encouraged to participate. For more information and to make a submission, visit trailblazers.com/anthem-submissions.

The Trail Blazers are launching the new and improved Rip City Kids Club in partnership with Nike in the New Year. The new Kids Club HQ will bring fans a brand-new platform where members can access their usual membership benefits, plus new content, all for free! Members can earn reward points for watching games, completing challenges, physical activity and reading, all to be redeemed for exclusive Trail Blazers and Nike prizes and special experiences. More information on the new Rip City Kids Club will be coming soon.

Beat the Buzzer, presented by Toyota, is back in 2021. Beginning January 14, predict the action on the court for chance to win a 2021 Toyota Highlander and other Trail Blazers prizes! Visit trailblazers.com/buzzer in January for more information.

The Trail Blazers are launching the Blazers Fan Club presented by NBC Sports Northwest in early 2021 with three membership options including exclusive gear and content. Fan Club members will have exclusive access to a monthly Virtual Town Hall Series with Trail Blazers personalities & NBC Sports Northwest personalities, sweepstakes, gear discounts and much more. Stay tuned for more information soon.

Just in time for the start of the season, Rip City Lager, the new collaboration between the Trail Blazers and partner Deschutes Brewery is now available. Cheers to Rip City with this light, lemony lager that’s crisp and crushable. Rip City Lager is available at Deschutes Brewery Pubs, the Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room and at local retailers across the PNW.

Moda Center is the best home court advantage in the league thanks to the energy and passion of our fans. We’re hopeful to be back together safely at Moda Center soon. Until then, be on the lookout for additional ways to virtually stay involved in the action.

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by the late Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team's rich heritage includes 36 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, Moda Center, is the first existing arena to earn LEED Platinum Certification in 2019 after receiving LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 and becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit trailblazers.com