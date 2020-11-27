Trail Blazers Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 27, 2020) –The Portland Trail Blazers will tip-off their four-game 2020 preseason schedule with two home games against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center on Friday, December 11 and Sunday, December 13, it was announced today by the NBA.

Portland will continue its preseason schedule with two road games against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 16 and Friday, December 18 at Ball Arena.

The preseason opener on December 11 will begin at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time while the final three preseason games will all start at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

All four preseason games will be televised by NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW), the Official Network of the Portland Trail Blazers, and aired on flagship station NBCSNW Rip City Radio AM-620 and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

FULL SCHEDULE:

December 11 vs. Sacramento: 7:00 PM at Moda Center on NBCSNW/620 Rip City Radio

December 13 vs. Sacramento: 6:00 PM at Moda Center on NBCSNW/620 Rip City Radio

December 16 @ Denver: 6:00 PM at Ball Arena on NBCSNW/620 Rip City Radio

December 18 @ Denver: 6:00 PM at Ball Arena on NBCSNW/620 Rip City Radio