Trail Blazers Preseason Opener at Veterans Memorial Coliseum Moved to 7:30pm for National ESPN Broadcast

PORTLAND, Ore. (Aug. 21, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers preseason opener vs. the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum has been moved to 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) to accommodate a national broadcast on ESPN, the NBA announced today.

The game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the venue the Trail Blazers called home from 1970-95, will be played on a special 50th anniversary basketball court for the first time, and the team will celebrate a number of "franchise firsts" in Trail Blazers history during the game. To learn more about celebrations of the Trail Blazers 50th Anniversary, presented by Toyota and Spirit Mountain Casino, visit trailblazers.com/50.

The preseason opener will no longer be televised locally on NBC Sports Northwest, the Official Network of the Trail Blazers, but will be aired on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network and flagship station Rip City Radio AM-620.

