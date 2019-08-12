Trail Blazers Tip-Off 50th Anniversary Season at Moda Center on October 23rd vs Denver

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 12, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers will tip-off their 50th NBA season by hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, October 23 at Moda Center, it was announced today by the NBA.

Following Denver, the Trail Blazers hit the road for their first extended road trip of the season, making stops in Sacramento (Oct. 25), Dallas (Oct. 27), San Antonio (Oct. 28) and Oklahoma City (Oct. 30).

Among the highlights at Moda Center in 2019-20: the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors travel to Portland on Nov. 13; the L.A. Lakers make two Rip City appearances on Dec. 6 and Dec. 28; Portland hosts the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 18 and Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day); the Philadelphia 76ers come to town on Nov. 2; and the Boston Celtics visit the Rose City on Feb. 25.

Portland starts 2020 on the road with a New Year’s Day stop in New York City to take on the Knicks in the first contest of a five-game road trip.

All 82 Trail Blazers games will be televised by NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW) or national carriers and aired on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network and flagship station NBCSNW Rip City Radio AM-620.

The Trail Blazers will play 13 of their first 18 games on the road to start the season, and five of their final six games at home. Portland’s longest road trips of the season are two six-game junkets in November and March.

Portland will take on 10 of 14 Western Conference opponents twice at home and twice on the road, while playing the LA Clippers, L.A. Lakers, Memphis and San Antonio only three times apiece. The team will face each Eastern Conference team twice.

The Trail Blazers will close out the regular season at home on Wednesday, April 15 vs. the LA Clippers in their only Moda Center appearance of the year.

The entire schedule can be viewed here: trailblazers.com/schedule.

Single game tickets go on sale Monday, September 9. For more information, please visit trailblazers.com/tickets. For season tickets and other ticketing inquiries, please call 844-RIP-CITY.