Zach Collins Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 5, 2019) ­– Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins underwent successful surgery today to repair his left labrum, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The injury occurred when Collins dislocated his left shoulder at the 2:01 mark of the third quarter in Portland's game at Dallas on October 27.

Collins will begin a treatment and rehabilitation process and will be re-evaluated in approximately four months.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Evan Ellis at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington.

In the first three games of the season, Collins, 21, averaged 9.0 points (47.4% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. For his career, Collins (7-0, 250) holds averages of 5.7 points (44.2% FG, 32.4% 3-PT, 73.0% FT), 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 146 games (four starts).