NBA Announces 2020-21 Season to Start on December 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 11, 2020) – The 2020-21 NBA season will begin on December 22, as announced by the league. The official game schedule will be announced at a later date.

After careful consideration in collaboration with the NBA and public health and state officials, fans will not be allowed in Moda Center for the beginning of the NBA season. With health and safety as our number one priority, we will continue to evaluate a timeline for fans to return to Moda Center, which has not been determined at this time. We will continue to take the lead from the state and are optimistic that conditions will improve as the season moves forward.

Many safety measures and improvements have been made to Moda Center in anticipation of having fans back in the arena. More information will be shared on these safety measures when we announce a timeline for fans to return.

