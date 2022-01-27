MRI Reveals Nassir Little With Left Shoulder Labral Tear

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 27, 2022) – An MRI taken January 26 revealed Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little with a left shoulder labral tear, the team announced today.

The injury occurred with 8:11 remaining in the fourth quarter of Portland’s game against Minnesota on January 25.

An update on his status will be provided as available.

In 42 games this season (23 starts), Little is averaging career highs of 9.8 points (46.0% FG, 33.1% 3-PT, 73.4% FT), 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.86 blocks and 25.9 minutes.