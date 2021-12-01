MRI Confirms Nassir Little With Left Ankle Sprain

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 1, 2021) –Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) confirms Portland forward Nassir Little with a left ankle sprain, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The injury occurred at the 2:24 mark of the third quarter in Portland's game at Utah on Monday, November 29.

Little will continue his recovery protocol and be re-evaluated in one week.

In 21 games (two starts) this season, Little is averaging career highs of 8.3 points (47.8% FG, 31.7% 3-PT, 82.8% FT), 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 22.4 minutes per game. He has scored in double figures seven times and recorded one double-double.