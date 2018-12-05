Mavericks Halt Blazers Comeback in Dallas

DALLAS – Damian Lillard’s 25 second-half points brought the Trail Blazers in sight of a comeback win, but the Mavericks eventually secured a 111-102 victory in Dallas on Tuesday night.

Portland dropped its fourth straight road game after beginning the season 5-3 away from Moda Center. The Trail Blazers (13-11) ran into a team playing as well as anyone in the league in their own building, as the Mavericks (12-10) extended their home winning streak to eight games.

Dallas took a 34-20 advantage into the second quarter and led by double digits most of the way. Trailing by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter, Portland surged to within six points, 105-99, with 1:20 remaining but drew no closer.

Damian Lillard led all scorers with 33 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists. Lillard netted his ninth game of 30-plus points on the season, including four in the past five games.

Portland heads home for a two-game set against the Suns on Thursday and Timberwolves on Saturday.