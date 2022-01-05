Lillard to Undergo Further Evaluation and Consultation on Abdominal Injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 5, 2022) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy, the team announced today.

Lillard will miss Portland's next three games against Miami (Jan. 5), Cleveland (Jan. 7) and Sacramento (Jan. 9). He will be reevaluated next week.

In 29 games (all starts) this season, Lillard has averaged 24.0 points (40.2% FG, 32.4% 3-PT, 89.3% FT), 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 36.4 minutes per game. Among NBA leaders, he ranks 11th in scoring, 10th in assists and 16th in free throw percentage.