Jusuf Nurkic Undergoes Surgery on Injured Left Leg

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 26, 2019) – Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic underwent surgery today to repair the lower left leg injury he sustained in Monday's game versus Brooklyn, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Nurkic, 24, fractured his left tibia and fibula at the 2:22 mark of the second overtime against the Nets.

The surgery was performed in Portland by Dr. Richard Gellman with Legacy Health.

While Nurkic is expected to make a full recovery, there is no timetable for his return to basketball activity. His status will be updated as appropriate.

In 72 games this season (all starts), Nurkic averaged career highs of 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.00 steal to go with 1.40 blocks. He shot a career-best 50.8% from the field and 77.3% from the foul line. Nurkic posted a career-high 36 double-doubles and led the team in rebounds 46 times, assists 12 times and points eight times. He ranks 13th in the NBA in rebounding and 15th in blocks.

Nurkic will be available to media at a date and time to be determined next week.