Jusuf Nurkic Out At Least Four Weeks With Left Foot Plantar Fasciitis

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 23, 2022) – Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be out at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis, the team announced today.

Nurkic has played through symptoms of plantar fasciitis since September. He will continue his treatment and recovery program and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

In 56 games (all starts) this season, Nurkic has averaged 15.0 points (53.5% FG, 26.8% 3-PT, 69.0% FT), 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.11 steals. His field goal percentage and rebounding average are career highs. Nurkic has recorded 30 double-doubles this season, which ranks eighth in the NBA.