Jordan Kent Named Trail Blazers Television Play-By-Play Broadcaster

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 9, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers named Jordan Kent as the new Television Play-by-Play Broadcaster, it was announced today by the team. Kent, who filled in for Kevin Calabro during the NBA restart in Orlando last season, will begin his first full year in the new role with the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

“Jordan has been an excellent member of the Trail Blazers broadcast team since 2016 as Television Studio Host and really stepped up to take on the Play-by-Play role during the NBA restart last season,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We’re extremely excited to see Jordan step into his new role as television voice of the Trail Blazers alongside our fantastic broadcast team of Lamar Hurd, Brooke Olzendam, Michael Holton and Travis Demers.”

Kent, who is entering his fifth season with the Trail Blazers in 2020-21, previously hosted the Toyota Pregame Show, McDonald’s Halftime Show, Postgame Show and Trail Blazers Courtside alongside Michael Holton. He brings more than 20 years of basketball knowledge to the broadcast team after a successful basketball career, including Oregon First Team All-State recognition in high school and three Defensive Player of the Year awards for the University of Oregon men’s basketball team. He also received Pac-10 First Team All-Academic honors twice during his career.

Kent graduated from the University of Oregon in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. During his time at Oregon, Kent lettered in three sports: basketball, football and track and field. Each summer, Kent reaches over 1,500 kids across Oregon and SW Washington through his youth sports camp.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to step into the Television Play-by-Play role,” said Kent. “I have some pretty big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of the great Kevin Calabro, but I’m up for the challenge and feel great support from the entire broadcast team and all of Rip City.”

He and his wife, Tiffany, reside in the Portland area with their sons Calvin (2) and Landon (newborn).