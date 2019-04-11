VIDEO » Lillard Tells ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Leaving Portland 'Don't Make No Sense'

While it got lost in the shuffle of Magic Johnson's out-of-nowhere resignation Tuesday night in Los Angeles, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard sat down with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to discuss a host of topics ranging from being swept by the Pelicans in the 2018 postseason, putting up MVP-caliber numbers but not being in the conversation, playing in a small market, why he’s not followed other players in demanding trades and potentially signing a "supermax" extension this offseason...

As is usually the case, the conversation eventually turns to whether Lillard is satisfied living in Portland and playing for the Trail Blazers. And as usual, he makes no bones about his opinion on the subject.

"I love what my situation is," said Lillard. "I don’t take my position for granted. I know that this is the organization that drafted me, they’ve always done right by me. Just the investment into the community that I play for, the relationships that I’ve built and what we have, the environment that we’ve created, I’m just hooked to that. I’m committed to that."