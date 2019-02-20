VIDEO: Enes Kanter On 'The Daily Show'

Center Enes Kanter, the newest Trail Blazers after signing as a free agent last week, has already packed up and moved to Portland after spending better part of the last two seasons in New York with the Knicks. But before moving on completely, Kanter went on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" to say one last goodbye to Knicks fans and all of those who have supported him during his time in Gotham...

Over the course of the interview, Kanter and Noah discuss Enes' time with the Knicks, why he's looking forward to joining the Trail Blazers for the stretch run, Portland's victory versus Golden State prior to the All-Star break and his issues with the Turkish government. It's unfortunate they didn't have a more time to dig a big deeper, but it's a good introduction for those wanting to know a bit more about Kanter's background.