VIDEO » Damian Lillard Rides To The Ballot Box

With the election less than three weeks away, messages urging citizens to vote have become ubiquitous on television, radio and social media (and in person, don't forget to put up that yard sign!). We've got it real easy in Oregon and Washington thanks to vote by mail, but for much of the country, voting can be a long and arduous process. That's especially true for minority populations, whom are subject to a growing number of outright attempts at disenfranchisement.

Given that, a little extra motivation and advice is in order. And in an effort to do his part, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is featured in an animated short released by More Than a Vote, an athlete-led organization whose goals is to "combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020."

Lillard, riding his bike to the post office to drop off his ballot (postage is free now on ballots Dame!) is joined by the likes of Odell Beckman Jr, Skyler Diggins, Stacy Abrams, ASAP Ferg and LeBron James (sort of) as they discuss the importance of voting, especially for those in the African American community.

If you haven't done so already, take a few minutes to make your plan to vote, even if that plan is nothing more than "put my ballot in the mailbox." Election Day is November 3!