VIDEO » Damian Lillard And Draymond Green Discuss Loyalty, High School And The 2012 Draft On 'Chips'

Outside of his teammates, Damian Lillard doesn't have many friends in the NBA. That's not to say he isn't friendly with his peers in the professional ranks, but as far close relationships with players on other teams, that's not really Dame's thing.

But one of the non-Trail Blazers he is close with is Warriors forward Draymond Green. The two got to know each other a bit as members of the 2012 NBA Draft class and have kept in touch ever since. So it's no surprise that Green tapped Lillard to be the first guest on his new web series "Chips."

During the interview, Lillard talks about playing with a "chip" and where said chip came from, his high school career and the doubts his coaches had about his future, being selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2012 Draft and where he thinks he'd be taken if that same draft were held today, winning rookie of the year and the importance of loyalty, specifically in regards to playing in Portland. While most of these topics, if not all of them, have been covered, players just have a different level of comfort when speaking to other players, and it shows in Lillard's responses to Green.