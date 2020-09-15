VIDEO » Carmelo Talks Fashion Week, Activism On CBS This Morning

Back home in New York City, Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony was a guest on the Tuesday edition of CBS This Morning with Gayle King...

The interview covers a range of topics, from Anthony's "Propel" program launching a new line of "Stay Melo" clothing at New York Fashion Week, his role as a leader in the Black community, being on the cover of Slam Magazine with his son and signing with the Trail Blazers back in November.