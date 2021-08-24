VIDEO » Carmelo Recounts His Time In Portland On 'All The Smoke'

After revitalizing his career over the better part of the last two seasons in Portland, Carmelo Anthony has moved on to Los Angeles to play alongside his friend and fellow 2003 draftee LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers. While seeing it's never especially pleasant to see a former player lured by Hollywood's charms, it's impossible to fault Carmelo for wanting to soak up the sun and celebrity in the last years of his Hall of Fame career.

Especially considering the kind things he's said about the franchise and his former teammates in Portland since signing with the Lakers. Anthony has been nothing but effusive in his praise of the way the Trail Blazers treated him after he was out of the league for a year, and he continues to deliver that message in a segment of the "All the Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Anthony discusses the conversations he had before joining the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard being a "real one" and having always having a connection to the city. It's probably nothing you haven't heard before from Carmelo, but it's still a nice parting message to take in before having to turn on him once he suits up for the Lake Show.