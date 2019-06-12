Trail Blazers Host Third Workout A Week Before 2019 Draft

WIth the 2019 NBA Draft set to take place a week from today at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting their third predraft workout at their practice facility in Tualatin featuring Quinnipiac guard Cameron Young, Kent State guard Jaylin Walker, Washington guard David Crisp, Tulane forward Samir Sehic, Stanford forward KZ Okpala and forward/center Matur Maker. The Trail Blazers own the 25th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

CAMERON YOUNG

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-6/205

Birthdate: March 24, 1996

High School: Westchester (Los Angeles, CA)

College: Quinnipiac

Career Highlights: Played three seasons at Quinnipiac, averaging 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 32.1 minutes in 70 games (63 starts) … Named MAAC Player of the Year in 2018-19 and Second-Team All-MAAC in 2017-18.

Graduate Student (2018-19): In 31 games (30 starts), averaged 23.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 35.9 minutes … Named the MAAC Player of the Year … Earned AP All-America Honorable Mention honors … Led the MAAC in scoring and ranked 12th nationally in soring average … Scored a Quinnipiac Division I single-season record 728 total points, breaking his own record from 2017-18 … Tallied double-digit point totals in 30 of 31 games, and recorded 20-plus points 21 times.

Senior (2017-18): In 33 games (all starts), averaged 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 34.1 minutes … Named Second-Team All-MAAC and was a MAAC All-Tournament Team selection … Scored 622 points, setting a new Quinnipiac single-season record at the Division 1 level … Scored in double figures in his last 27 straight games.

Junior (2016-17): Played in six games … Made his Quinnipiac debut against Marist on Dec. 4 … Played two minutes against Hartford on Dec. 7 and recorded an offensive rebound … Had a blocked shot against Saint Peter’s on Feb. 9.

Prior to Quinnipiac: Averaged 17.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 2015-16 at Arizona Western College … Earned first-team All-ACCAC honors … Reached double figures in all but two games that season.

JAYLIN WALKER

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-3/187

Birthdate: September 22, 1996

High School: Romulus High School (Romulus, MI)

College: Kent State

Career: Played in 114 games (74 starts) in four seasons at Kent State, posting career averages of 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 30.6 minutes … Became the 32nd player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

Senior (2018-19): In 27 games (18 starts), averaged 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 36.0 minutes … Named All-MAC First Team … Scored in double figures in all 27 games … Scored 20-plus points in 16 games … Scored 30-plus points in three games … Recorded two double-doubles.

Junior (2017-18): Played in 31 games (27 starts) while posting averages of 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 33.6 minutes … Named All-MAC Third Team … Ranked fourth in the MAC in threes made (84), seventh in scoring and ninth in free throw percentage … Scored in double figures in all but three games.

Sophomore (2016-17): In 34 games (22 starts), averaged 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 31.0 minutes … Was the MVP of the 2017 MAC Tournament … Finished second on the team in scoring … Had 30 points in the MAC Tournament championship game against Akron.

Freshman (2015-16): In 22 games (eight starts), averaged 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 19.1 minutes … Ranked fifth on the team in scoring … Was third on the team with 30 three-pointers made … Scored 20 points on two occasions.

Personal: Born on July 26, 1997 … Son of Lisa and Melvin Walker … Has two siblings: Anthony and Chantele … Majored in Integrative Studies.

DAVID CRISP

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-0/185

Birthdate: September 27, 1996

High School: Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH)

College: Washington

Career: In 135 games (100 starts) over four seasons at Washington, averaged 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 30.5 minutes.

Senior (2018-19): In 36 games (all starts), averaged 12.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 33.1 minutes … Scored in double figures 23 times … Had 20-plus points three times … Scored a career-high 32 points at California on Feb. 28 … Finished his career second on the all-time three-pointers made list for Washington, with 256.

Junior (2017-18): Played in 34 games (33 starts), averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 34.6 minutes … Had 22 double-figure scoring efforts … Became the 40th player in UW history to reach 1,000 career points … Became the 40th player in UW history with 100-plus assists in a single season … Scored a season-high 24 points against Omaha on Dec. 3.

Sophomore (2016-17): In 31 games (all starts), posted averages of 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 32.0 minutes … Made at least three three-pointers 15 times … Scored in double figures in 25 contests … Had five games of 20-plus points … Had his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 assists against Oregon State on Jan. 7.

Freshman (2015-16): In 34 appearances as a freshman, averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 21.4 minutes … Scored in double figures 10 times, including three of his first five games … Scored a season-high 17 points against Santa Barbara on Dec. 28.

SAMIR SEHIC

Position/Class: Forward/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-9/235

Birthdate: September 22, 1996

High School: Cy Woods (Cypress, TX)

College: Tulane

Career: In 84 games across three seasons at Tulane and Vanderbilt, posted averages of 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 18.9 minutes.

Junior (2018-19): In 31 games (all starts), averaged 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 27.5 minutes … Ranked second on the team in scoring and first in rebounding … Led Tulane in scoring five times, rebounding 17 times and blocks 10 times … Ranked 24th in scoring and third in rebounding in the American Athletic Conference … Recorded nine double-doubles and had 20 double-digit scoring efforts … Scored at least 20 points five times.

Redshirt Sophomore (2017-18): Appeared in all 31 games as Tulane’s sixth man, posting averages of 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 20.4 minutes … Led the team in scoring off the bench and reached double figures 16 times … Led the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage and ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game (2.4) … Recorded his first career double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in 23 minutes in his Tulane debut against LIU Brooklyn on Nov. 10.

Sophomore (2016-17): Redshirted due to NCAA transfer rules Freshman (2015-16): Played in 22 games as a freshman at Vanderbilt, posting averages of 1.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.7 minutes.

Personal: Son of Jasmin and Amra … Both parents were born in Bosnia … Has one sister … Speaks fluent Bosnian … Earned his bachelor’s degree in Finance in May 2018 … Was working toward his MBA in 2018-19 season.

KZ OKPALA

Full Name: Chikezie Okpala

Position/Class: Forward/Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-9/215

Birthdate: September 22, 1996

High School: Esperanza (Anaheim, CA)

College: Stanford

Career: 2018-19 All-Pac-12 First Team selection... 2018-19 USBWA All-District and NABC All-District Second Team accolades... Semifinalist for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

Sophomore (2018-19): Averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds... Finished fifth in the Pac-12 in free throws made per game (4.0) and fourth in attempts (6.0)... Recorded four consecutive 20-point games from Jan. 9-24, against Arizona (29), Arizona State (21), Washington (22) and Utah (22)... Notched a career-high 30 points at California (Feb. 3)... Shot 46.3 percent overall and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

Personal: Experienced a growth spurt that transformed him from a 5-10 high school freshman into a 6-8 junior... Parents, Martin and Mary Okpala, were both born in Nigeria... KZ understands a good amount of Igbo, one of the official languages of Nigeria.

MATUR MAKER

Position: Forward/Center

Height/Weight: 6-10/205

Birthdate: January 1, 1998

Last Played: Z;atprpg (Slovenian League)

Zlatorog (2018-19): In 17 games (16 starts) with Zlatorog of the Slovenian League, averaged 12.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.12 blocks and 26.0 minute.

Personal: Born January 1, 1998 … Younger brother of NBA player Thon Maker … Played his freshman year of high school at Carlisle School in Virginia before spending the rest of his high school career in Ontario.