Trail Blazers Host 24 Players In Predraft Evaluation Process

While the importance of predraft workouts is certainly debatable, there's quite a bit of anecdotal evidence, at least in regard to the Portland Trail Blazers, that getting a workout does improve the chances of being drafted by that team. Most players who are talented enough to get drafted have been scouted by NBA teams for years, so what happens in a small workout consisting of six players going through various drills over the course of roughly 45 minutes only carries so much weight. But the fact is that players who the Trail Blazers have ended up selecting or trading for throughout the course of the draft, more often than not, come through Portland for a workout.

During Neil Olshey's tenure in Portland, Damian Lillard, Meyers Leonard, Will Barton, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. all came through Tualatin for predraft workouts before eventually ending up as Trail Blazers. Even players the Trail Blazers drafted and then traded, such as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Justin Jackson, came through for predraft workouts, and while one could argue that speaks more to vagaries of scheduling predraft workouts than proof of legitimate interest, they did workout in Portland and went on to be drafted by Portland.

WIth that in mind, here are the 24 players who the Trail Blazers worked out at their facility in Tualatin in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, which will be held on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, along with what some of them had to say about their respective performances. Portland has just the 25th overall pick this year -- it's a bit tough to figure how Portland's second-round pick got coveyed to the Clippers (I think?) but the important part to remember is they don't have one -- which has cause some to wonder why only a few players predicted to go in the first round came in for workouts, though there are a whole host of reasons why that might be the case. And while Portland might not end up drafting any of the 24 players they hosted for workouts, it seems more likely than not that at least one or two of them end up on Portland's Las Vegas Summer League roster.

MAY 31 WORKOUT

Jaylen Hoard

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 215

Birthdate: March 30, 1999

High School: Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, NC)

College: Wake Forest

Freshman (2018-19): In his freshman season at Wake Forest, averaged 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 30.2 minutes in 31 games (30 starts) … Scored 20-plus points in three games and logged seven double-doubles … Reached double figure scoring in 22 contests … Scored a season-high 23 points to go with 15 rebounds against Cornell on Jan. 2 … Had 19 points and a season-high 17 rebounds against Pitt on Feb. 5.

Personal: Born on March 30, 1999 in Le Havre, France … Son of Katia and Antwon Hoard … Father played college basketball at Murray State before an 18-year professional career overseas … Mother played college basketball at Washington and played on the French team at the 1994 FIBA Women’s World Championships … Younger sister, Anaia, has also played on French youth national teams.

Jeremiah Martin

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-3 / 184

Birthdate: June 19, 1996

High School: Mitchell (Memphis, TN)

College: Memphis

Career: In four seasons at Memphis, posted averages of 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 29.7 minutes in 124 games (99 starts) … Finished his career with 1,625 points, good for 10th all-time in Memphis history. Senior (2018-19): In his senior campaign, averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 34.2 minutes in 36 games (all starts) … Was a unanimous selection to the American Athletic Conference First Team … Led the team in points, field goals, free throws made, assists, steals and minutes … Ranked second on the team in 3-pointers made and third in blocks … Led the conference in scoring … Had two games with 40-plus points, including a career-high 43 points on Feb. 20 against Tulane.

Junior (2017-18): Posted averages of 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 34.7 minutes in 27 games (26 starts) … Earned All-AAC second team honors in voting conducted by the league’s coaches … Led the team in points, field goals, 3-point field goals, assists and steals, despite missing seven games due to injury … Ranked second in the AAC in scoring average … Recorded the second double-double of his career Jan. 16 against UConn, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds … Suffered a broken left foot Feb. 22 and missed the remainder of the season.

Sophomore (2016-17): Averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 34.8 minutes in 32 games (all starts) as a sophomore … Led the Tigers in assists and steals … Scored in double figures 16 times and in each of his last six games of the season … Had one double-double, posting 23 points and 11 rebounds at Cincinnati on Feb. 23.

Freshman (2015-16): As a freshman, averaged 2.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 13.8 minutes in 29 games (five starts) … Scored a season high 11 points in back-to-back efforts against SMU and UConn.

Personal: Compiled over 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in his four-year career at Mitchell High School … Played in four straight state tournaments … Named the TSSAA Division 1 Class A Mr. Basketball Award winner for the 2014-15 season.

Luguentz Dort

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 215

Birthdate: April 19, 1999

High School: Athlete Institute Basketball Academy (Ontario, Canada)

College: Arizona State

Freshman (2018-19): In his freshman season at Arizona State, averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 31.5 minutes in 34 games (33 starts) … Earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Second-Team All-Pac-12 and made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team … Scored a season-high 33 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 11-14 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals against Utah State on Nov. 21 … Had 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals against St. John’s in a First Four matchup in the NCAA tournament.

Personal: Born in Montreal, Quebec … Played for Team Canada in the Adidas National Tournament and helped lead his team to the 2016 Championship Game … Competed at the 2017 NBA Basketball without Borders (first-team selection) … Played for the World Select Team at the 2017 Nike Hoops Summit.

Markis McDuffie

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 218

Birthdate: September 6, 1997

High School: Saint Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.)

College: Wichita State

Career: Played four seasons at Wichita State, posting averages of 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 24.8 minutes in 129 games (70 starts).

Senior (2018-19): In 37 games (all starts), averaged 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 33.4 minutes … Named Second-Team All-AAC … Scored 20-plus points in 10 games … Finished fourth in the AAC in scoring and fifth in free throw percentage … Earned AAC Conference Player of the Week twice … Had 34 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks against Temple in the Conference Tournament on March 15.

Junior (2017-18): Played in 22 games (four starts) as a junior, averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 18.9 minutes … Missed the first 11 games of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot … Scored 26 points in 25 minutes at SMU on Feb. 24 … Was on the Julius Erving Award preseason watch list.

Sophomore (2016-17): Averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 25.5 minutes in 36 games (28 starts) … Named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference … Was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, becoming the first WSU underclassmen in 23 years to lead the team in both categories … Ranked fourth in the MVC in free throw percentage (.819) … Scored in double figures on 23 occasions.

Freshman (2015-16): In 34 appearances as a freshman (one start), averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 18.5 minutes … Named the MVC Freshman of the Year … Tied for third on the team with 27 steals.

Personal: Full name is Markis Derek McDuffie … Born September 6, 1997 … Son of Derek and Sandra McDuffie … Majored in Sports Management.

Shamorie Ponds

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-1 / 180

Birthdate: June 29, 1998

High School: Thomas Jefferson (Brooklyn, NY)

College: St. John's

Career: Played three seasons at St. John’s, averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 35.2 minutes in 96 games (all starts) … Was named First Team All-BIG EAST in his second two seasons.

Junior (2018-19): Averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.6 steals and 35.1 minutes in 33 games (all starts) as a junior … Named First Team All-BIG EAST for the second consecutive year … Became the fifth player in program history to receive more than one First Team All-BIG EAST bid … Received AP Honorable Mention All-American honors for the second straight season … Led the team and ranked fourth in the BIG EAST in scoring … Finished his junior year ranked fifth on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,870 points, the highest three-year total in St. John’s history.

Sophomore (2017-18): Played in 30 games (all starts) as a sophomore, averaging 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 37.0 minutes … Named First Team All-BIG EAST … Set the school’s sophomore scoring record and finished eight on the program’s single-season scoring list with 647 points … Became the 10th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark in their second season with the team … Led the BIG EAST in scoring and ranked 18th nationally … Named an AP Honorable Mention All-American.

Freshman (2016-17): In 33 games (all starts), averaged 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 33.6 minutes … Set the St. John’s scoring record with 573 points … Led the team and ranked fifth in the conference with 17.4 points per game … Was a unanimous selection to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team.

Personal: Born Shamorie Saequan Ponds on June 29, 1998 in Brooklyn, N.Y. … Son of Shawn Ponds and Lamell Brightwell … Has a brother, Shawn, and two sisters, Shamell and Shaniaya.

Amir Hinton

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 190

Birthdate: February 14, 1997

High School: Abington High School (Abington, PA)

College: Shaw University/Lock Haven University

Career: Averaged 25.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 36.2 minutes in 81 career games at Lock Haven University and Shaw University … Spent a redshirt season and two campaigns at Lock Haven before transferring to Shaw for his Junior season.

Junior (2018-19): Transferred to Shaw University ahead of his junior season … In 29 games at Shaw (28 starts), averaged 29.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 36.2 minutes … Scored 30-plus points in 14 games and 40-plus five times … Led Division II in scoring … Named the CIAA Player of the Year … Had 52 points (18-30 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 13-16 FT) at Tampa on Dec. 19 … Scored 49 points (19-32 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 10-11 FT) at Barton on Nov. 27.



Freshman (2016-17): In 27 games (26 starts) at Lock Haven, averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 35.3 minutes

Redshirt Freshman (2015-16): Redshirted his freshman season at Lock Haven in 2015-16.

Personal: Born Amir J. Hinton on February 14, 1997 … Son of Nicole Smith … Majored in Criminal Justice.

JUNE 10 WORKOUT

KY BOWMAN

Position/Class: Guard/Junior

Height/Weight: 6-1/188

Birthdate: June 16, 1997

High School: Havelock (Havelock, NC)

College: Boston College

Career Highlights: Led NCAA Division I in minutes (39.3 mpg) as a junior after finishing fourth as a sophomore... 2018-19 All-ACC Second Team selection... Two-time All-USBWA District 1 choice... All-ACC Third Team by the media and ACC All-Tournament Second Team in 2017-18.

Junior (2018-19): Ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring (19.0 ppg), eighth in assists (4.0 apg) and 11th in rebounding (7.5 rpg)... His 2.55 three-pointers per game marked a career high and ranked fifth in the ACC... Placed third in the ACC and 36th nationally in defensive rebounds per game (6.7)... Scored a career-high 44 points against Hartford (Dec. 31)... Finished with 37 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the field

in a win over No. 11 Florida State (Jan. 20)... Selected to the NABC and USBWA All-District teams.

Strengths: Very athletic and strong for his size... Plays much bigger than his height... Outstanding rebounder for a guard... Highly competitive.

Personal: Originally committed to North Carolina to play football as a wide receiver... Was offered a football scholarship by Alabama... His cousin Bruce Carter is an NFL linebacker who starred at

North Carolina.

JALEN LECQUE

Position/Class: Guard/Post Graduate

Height/Weight: 6-4/190

Birthdate: June 16, 1997

High School: Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH)

Career Highlights: National top-50 recruit by ESPN and Rivals... Named MVP of the 2018-19 National Prep Championship Tournament... Originally committed to play next season at N.C. State before entering the 2019 NBA Draft... Invited to play in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic, but elected to skip the event and other postseason All-Star games to focus on draft preparation.

Freshman (2018-19): Reclassified to become part of the 2019 recruiting class and spent the 2018-19 season at powerhouse prep school Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H... Averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals... Team finished 34-7 and won the program’s sixth National Prep Championship... Selected to USA Today’s All-New Hampshire Second Team as well as the NEPSAC Class AAA First Team... Ranked No. 41 in the 2019 recruiting class by ESPN and No. 40 by Rivals... Played at Christ School in Arden, N.C., in the 2017-18 season.

Strengths: Elite physical profile at point guard position... Long, strong and extremely bouncy... Excels at getting to the rim and finishing... Very good rebounder from the backcourt.

Personal: Attended same prep school (Brewster) as NBA players Donovan Mitchell and Will Barton.

SHELTON MITCHELL

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-4/200

Birthdate: January 26, 1995

High School: Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)

College: Clemson

Career Highlights: In 125 games (102 starts) over his four-year career at Clemson and Vanderbilt, averaged 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 28.4 minutes.

Senior (2018-19): Started in all 32 games, posting averages of 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes … Scored 20-plus points in three games … Scored 22 points against Akron on Dec. 19 and again against Virginia Tech on Feb. 9.

Junior (2017-18): Appeared in 33 games for the Tigers (32 starts), posting averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 33.4 minutes … Was named to the ACC All-Tournament Second Team for his performance in Brooklyn … Averaged 18.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and shot 47.8% from the floor, 45.4% from the three-point line and 92.3% at the foul line for the tournament … Led Clemson with 119 assists for the season … Scored 20-plus points on three occasions.

Sophomore (2016-17): After redshirting the 2015-16 season, averaged 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 assists and 27.0 minutes in 29 games (27 starts) … Was the second-leading scorer for Clemson … Led all Tigers with 103 assists … Led Clemson in three-point accuracy … Scored in double figures in 19 games, second-most on the team.

Freshman (2014-15): Started 11 of 31 games for Vanderbilt, posting averages of 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 20.0 minutes … Was second on the team with 103 assists … Had 15 points and eight assists against Yale on Jan. 3.

Personal: Born January 26, 1995 … Son of Shelton and April Mitchell … Has one sister.

JAMES PALMER JR.

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-6/207

Birthdate: July 31, 1996

High School: St. John's College HS (Washington, DC)

College: Nebraska

Career Highlights: 2018-19 All-Big Ten Third Team selection... Chosen USBWA All-District VI in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and NABC All-District First Team in 2017-18... Averaged 18.3 points in three games at the 2019 Portsmouth

Invitational Tournament... Scored a game-high 21 points in the 2019 Reese’s NABC College All-Star Game... Played his first two seasons at Miami. Sat out the 2016-17 season under NCAA transfer rules.

Senior (2018-19): Averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals... His 708 points broke Nebraska’s single-season scoring mark set by Dave Hoppen in 1984-85... Became one of five Big Ten players in the last 50 years to have 200 field goals and 200 free throws in a season.. Made the Big Ten All-Tournament team... Tied his season high with 34 points (27 in second half) vs. Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament, one shy of the tourney record.

Strengths: Has good size and athleticism for a wing... Plays with a scorer’s mentality... Tough cover when attacking the basket... Has the athletic tools to be a solid defender.

Personal: Favorite NBA player is the Portland Trail Blazers’ guard CJ McCollum.

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-4/190

Birthdate: March 23, 1997

High School: Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, CA)

College: Oregon State

Career Highlights: Averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 32.5 minutes in 121 career games … Finished his four-year career at Oregon State fourth all-time in scoring (1,767), fourth in field goals made (636), fourth in field goals attempted (1,070), first in three-pointers made (230), first in three-pointers attempted (677), tied for eighth in steals (177), tied for seventh in games started (94) and third in minutes played (3,943).

Senior (2018-19): Started all 31 games, posting averages of 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks in 36.6 minutes per game … Selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team … Finished ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring (16.1), 13th in assists (3.2), fifth in steals (1.5), 11th in three-point field goals made (2.0) and first in minutes (36.6) … His 61 three-pointers were the sixth-most in Oregon State single-season history.

Junior (2017-18): In 32 games (all starts), averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks in 36.6 minutes per game … Finished tied for 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring (15.8), 14th in assists (3.3), third in steals (1.7), 14th in three-point field goals made (2.0), 10th in assist/turnover ratio (1.6) and second in minutes (36.6) … His 505 points were the ninth-most by a junior in school history … Scored in double figures in 28 games … Scored 20-plus points in eight games.

Sophomore (2016-17): In 26 games (all starts), averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 36.2 minutes … Finished sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring (16.3), seventh in steals (1.4), eighth in three-point field goals per game (2.2) and first in minutes played (36.2) … Scored in double figures in 23 games … Scored 20-plus points in seven games … Scored 30-plus points in two games.

Freshman (2015-16): Played in 32 games (five starts) as a freshman, posting averages of 10.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 21.7 minutes … Finished 12th in the Pac-12 in steals (1.2) … His 48 three-pointers were the most by a freshman in Oregon State history … His 340 points were the sixth-most by a freshman in Oregon State history.

Personal: Born March 23, 1997 in Harbor City, Calif. … Son of Stephen and Amy Thompson .. Father is an assistant basketball coach at Oregon State and mother is a vice principal … Has one brother, Ethan … Earned his bachelor’s degree in Digital Communication Arts from OSU in three years.

DYLAN WINDLER

Position/Class: Guard-Forward/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-8/200

Birthdate: July 31, 1996

High School: Perry Meridian (Indianapolis)

College: Belmont

Career Highlights: One of 10 finalists for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award as a senior... Two-time Lou Henson All-American, which recognizes the top players from mid-major schools... One of four players to record 1,600 career points and 1,000 rebounds in Ohio Valley Conference history dating to 1971... Helped Belmont to three conference championships and 94 victories, including Power 5 wins over UCLA, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Senior (2018-19): Ranked third in the OVC in scoring (21.3 ppg) and first in rebounding (10.9 rpg, 10th in Division I)... All-OVC First Team selection and All-District by the NABC and USBWA... Posted 35 points and 11 rebounds against Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament... Helped Belmont (27-6) to an OVC championship and its first NCAA Tournament win... Named CBS National Player of the Week after tallying a career-high 41 points, 12 rebounds and three steals vs. Morehead State (Feb. 9).

Strengths: Skilled offensive player with deep range... Has a knack for being in the right spot... Comfortable putting the ball on the floor... Outstanding rebounder with a great nose for the ball... Shot better than 50 percent from the field all four seasons at Belmont.

Personal: 2018-19 Male Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association with his 3.74 GPA... Outstanding golfer while growing up in Indianapolis.



JUNE 13 WORKOUT

CAMERON YOUNG

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-6/205

Birthdate: March 24, 1996

High School: Westchester (Los Angeles, CA)

College: Quinnipiac

Career Highlights: Played three seasons at Quinnipiac, averaging 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 32.1 minutes in 70 games (63 starts) … Named MAAC Player of the Year in 2018-19 and Second-Team All-MAAC in 2017-18.

Graduate Student (2018-19): In 31 games (30 starts), averaged 23.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 35.9 minutes … Named the MAAC Player of the Year … Earned AP All-America Honorable Mention honors … Led the MAAC in scoring and ranked 12th nationally in soring average … Scored a Quinnipiac Division I single-season record 728 total points, breaking his own record from 2017-18 … Tallied double-digit point totals in 30 of 31 games, and recorded 20-plus points 21 times.

Senior (2017-18): In 33 games (all starts), averaged 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 34.1 minutes … Named Second-Team All-MAAC and was a MAAC All-Tournament Team selection … Scored 622 points, setting a new Quinnipiac single-season record at the Division 1 level … Scored in double figures in his last 27 straight games.

Junior (2016-17): Played in six games … Made his Quinnipiac debut against Marist on Dec. 4 … Played two minutes against Hartford on Dec. 7 and recorded an offensive rebound … Had a blocked shot against Saint Peter’s on Feb. 9.

Prior to Quinnipiac: Averaged 17.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 2015-16 at Arizona Western College … Earned first-team All-ACCAC honors … Reached double figures in all but two games that season.

JAYLIN WALKER

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-3/187

Birthdate: September 22, 1996

High School: Romulus High School (Romulus, MI)

College: Kent State

Career: Played in 114 games (74 starts) in four seasons at Kent State, posting career averages of 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 30.6 minutes … Became the 32nd player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

Senior (2018-19): In 27 games (18 starts), averaged 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 36.0 minutes … Named All-MAC First Team … Scored in double figures in all 27 games … Scored 20-plus points in 16 games … Scored 30-plus points in three games … Recorded two double-doubles.

Junior (2017-18): Played in 31 games (27 starts) while posting averages of 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 33.6 minutes … Named All-MAC Third Team … Ranked fourth in the MAC in threes made (84), seventh in scoring and ninth in free throw percentage … Scored in double figures in all but three games.

Sophomore (2016-17): In 34 games (22 starts), averaged 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 31.0 minutes … Was the MVP of the 2017 MAC Tournament … Finished second on the team in scoring … Had 30 points in the MAC Tournament championship game against Akron.

Freshman (2015-16): In 22 games (eight starts), averaged 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 19.1 minutes … Ranked fifth on the team in scoring … Was third on the team with 30 three-pointers made … Scored 20 points on two occasions.

Personal: Born on July 26, 1997 … Son of Lisa and Melvin Walker … Has two siblings: Anthony and Chantele … Majored in Integrative Studies.

DAVID CRISP

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-0/185

Birthdate: September 27, 1996

High School: Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH)

College: Washington

Career: In 135 games (100 starts) over four seasons at Washington, averaged 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 30.5 minutes.

Senior (2018-19): In 36 games (all starts), averaged 12.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 33.1 minutes … Scored in double figures 23 times … Had 20-plus points three times … Scored a career-high 32 points at California on Feb. 28 … Finished his career second on the all-time three-pointers made list for Washington, with 256.

Junior (2017-18): Played in 34 games (33 starts), averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 34.6 minutes … Had 22 double-figure scoring efforts … Became the 40th player in UW history to reach 1,000 career points … Became the 40th player in UW history with 100-plus assists in a single season … Scored a season-high 24 points against Omaha on Dec. 3.

Sophomore (2016-17): In 31 games (all starts), posted averages of 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 32.0 minutes … Made at least three three-pointers 15 times … Scored in double figures in 25 contests … Had five games of 20-plus points … Had his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 assists against Oregon State on Jan. 7.

Freshman (2015-16): In 34 appearances as a freshman, averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 21.4 minutes … Scored in double figures 10 times, including three of his first five games … Scored a season-high 17 points against Santa Barbara on Dec. 28.

SAMIR SEHIC

Position/Class: Forward/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-9/235

Birthdate: September 22, 1996

High School: Cy Woods (Cypress, TX)

College: Tulane

Career: In 84 games across three seasons at Tulane and Vanderbilt, posted averages of 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 18.9 minutes.

Junior (2018-19): In 31 games (all starts), averaged 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 27.5 minutes … Ranked second on the team in scoring and first in rebounding … Led Tulane in scoring five times, rebounding 17 times and blocks 10 times … Ranked 24th in scoring and third in rebounding in the American Athletic Conference … Recorded nine double-doubles and had 20 double-digit scoring efforts … Scored at least 20 points five times.

Redshirt Sophomore (2017-18): Appeared in all 31 games as Tulane’s sixth man, posting averages of 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 20.4 minutes … Led the team in scoring off the bench and reached double figures 16 times … Led the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage and ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game (2.4) … Recorded his first career double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in 23 minutes in his Tulane debut against LIU Brooklyn on Nov. 10.

Sophomore (2016-17): Redshirted due to NCAA transfer rules Freshman (2015-16): Played in 22 games as a freshman at Vanderbilt, posting averages of 1.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.7 minutes.

Personal: Son of Jasmin and Amra … Both parents were born in Bosnia … Has one sister … Speaks fluent Bosnian … Earned his bachelor’s degree in Finance in May 2018 … Was working toward his MBA in 2018-19 season.

KZ OKPALA

Full Name: Chikezie Okpala

Position/Class: Forward/Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-9/215

Birthdate: September 22, 1996

High School: Esperanza (Anaheim, CA)

College: Stanford

Career: 2018-19 All-Pac-12 First Team selection... 2018-19 USBWA All-District and NABC All-District Second Team accolades... Semifinalist for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

Sophomore (2018-19): Averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds... Finished fifth in the Pac-12 in free throws made per game (4.0) and fourth in attempts (6.0)... Recorded four consecutive 20-point games from Jan. 9-24, against Arizona (29), Arizona State (21), Washington (22) and Utah (22)... Notched a career-high 30 points at California (Feb. 3)... Shot 46.3 percent overall and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

Personal: Experienced a growth spurt that transformed him from a 5-10 high school freshman into a 6-8 junior... Parents, Martin and Mary Okpala, were both born in Nigeria... KZ understands a good amount of Igbo, one of the official languages of Nigeria.

MATUR MAKER

Position: Forward/Center

Height/Weight: 6-10/205

Birthdate: January 1, 1998

Last Played: Z;atprpg (Slovenian League)

Zlatorog (2018-19): In 17 games (16 starts) with Zlatorog of the Slovenian League, averaged 12.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.12 blocks and 26.0 minute.

Personal: Born January 1, 1998 … Younger brother of NBA player Thon Maker … Played his freshman year of high school at Carlisle School in Virginia before spending the rest of his high school career in Ontario.



JUNE 16 WORKOUT

Vic Law

College: Northwestern

Position/Class: Forward/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-7/200

Birthdate: December 19, 1995

High School: St. Rita Cascia (Chicago)

Career: 2018-19 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection... 2016-17 All-Big Ten Defensive Team choice... Ranks 13th in Northwestern history in scoring (1,442), eighth in rebounds (711), 10th in in three-pointers made (193) and

tied for 10th in steals (119)... Started 112 of 125 games, including every game in his last three seasons... Averaged 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in three games at the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

Senior (2018-19): Led Northwestern and was 10th in the Big Ten in scoring (15.0 ppg)... Paced NU in assists (3.0 apg), steals (1.0 spg), blocks (1.0 bpg), minutes (33.2 mpg) and free throws made (92)... Scored a team-high 24 points, tied a career high with five threes and added 10 rebounds at Iowa (Feb. 10)... Totaled 24 points and six assists vs. Wisconsin (Feb. 23)... Had 23 points and eight rebounds vs. Oklahoma (Dec. 21).

Personal: Father, Victor, played at Western Illinois... Honor Roll student and National Honor Society member in high school... Hidden talent is cooking... Favorite TV show is Game of Thrones.

Ignas Brazdeikis

College: Michigan

Position/Class: Forward/Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-7/215

Birthdate: January 8, 1999 (Kaunas, Lithuania)

High School: Orangeville Prep (Mono, Ontario)

Career: Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2018-19... Played at the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit... Represented Team Canada at 2016 U-17 FIBA World Championship and U-16 FIBA Americas.

Freshman (2018-19): Started all 37 games and paced Michigan in scoring (14.8 ppg)... Shot 39.2 percent from three-point range, the 13th-best mark in the Big Ten... Scored a career-high 24 points in a win vs. North Carolina

(Nov. 28)... Ranked second on the team in rebounding (5.4 rpg) and three-pointers made (56)... Helped Michigan to a 30-win season and Sweet 16 appearance.

High School: As senior, averaged 28.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while helping Orangeville Prep to a 22-10 record... Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association League MVP (2017, 2018) and OSBA Tournament MVP (2017)... Orangeville has also produced NBA players Jamal Murray and Thon Maker.

Personal: Born in Lithuania before moving to Chicago when he was 2 and Canada when he was 6... Avid fan of UFC and Conor McGregor... Father, Sigitas, was an amateur MMA fighter in Lithuania.

Talen Horton-Tucker

College: Iowa State

Position/Class: Guard-Forward/Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-4/233

Birthdate: November 25, 2000 (Chicago, IL)

High School: Simeon Career Academy (Chicago)

Career: 2018-19 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection... 2018-19 Big 12 All-Freshman Team... 2017-18 USA Today High School All-America Third Team

pick.

Freshman (2018-19): Second among Big 12 freshmen in scoring (11.8 ppg)... Averaged 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals... Second Iowa State freshman since 1992-93 to reach 400 points, 150 rebounds and 75 assists... Notched six 20-point games... Finished with 26 points,14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks against Illinois in his fifth college game (Nov. 20)... Scored 21 points in win against Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

High School: Helped Simeon in Chicago to three straight city titles... Averaged 20.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks as a senior in 2017-18.

Personal: Attended the same high school as NBA players Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker... Father, Marlin Tucker, died of a heart attack when Talen was 14.

Louis King

College: Oregon

Position/Class: Forward/Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-9/205

Birthdate: April 6, 1999 (Secaucus, NJ)

High School: Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, NJ)

Career: 2018-19 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention... 2018-19 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Freshman (2018-19): Appeared in 31 games with 28 starts... Missed the first seven games while recovering from a meniscus tear sustained in January of his senior year of high school... Led Oregon in scoring (13.5 ppg) and rebounding (5.5 rpg)... Ranked 13th in the Pac-12 in both three-point percentage (38.6)

and threes made per game (1.9)... No. 2 freshman scorer in Pac-12 games (14.5 ppg)... Led Oregon with 16 points against eventual national champion Virginia in Sweet 16.

High School: Averaged 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds as a senior... Selected for the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit.

Personal: Former AAU teammate of fellow NBA prospect Naz Reid... Favorite all-time NBA players are Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan.

Admiral Schofield

College: Tennessee

Position/Class: Guard-Forward/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-6/241

Birthdate: March 30, 1997 (London, England)

High School: Zion-Benton Township (Zion, IL)

Career: One of five finalists for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small For- ward of the Year Award... Candidate for the Wooden (top 20) and Naismith (top 30) National Player of the Year awards... Selected 2018-19 AP All-America Honorable Mention... 2018-19 All-SEC First Team selection by the coaches as a senior; Second Team choice by the media as a senior and

junior... Ranks seventh in Tennessee history in threes made (184) and three-point percentage (38.7).

Senior (2018-19): Ranked fifth in the SEC in scoring (16.5 ppg) and field goal percentage (47.4)... Led the SEC and ranked 31st in the country in field goals made (238)... Two-time SEC Player of the Week... Scored a career-high 30 points with six three-pointers in a win against No. 1 Gonzaga (Dec. 9).

Personal: Born in the same London hospital (St. Mary’s) where Princess Diana gave birth to Princes William and Harry... Father, Anthony, is a retired Senior Chief with U.S. Navy... Brother, O'Brien, played seven seasons in the NFL, earning a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks.

Rayjon Tucker

College: Little Rock/Florida Gulf Coast

Position/Class: Guard/Junior

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 210

Birthdate: September 24, 1997

High School: Northside Christian Academy (Charlotte, NC)

Career: In three seasons at Little Rock and Florida Gulf Coast, posted career averages of 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 24.2 minutes in 98 games (37 starts) … Transferred to Little Rock after his sophomore season at Florida Gulf Coast … Named Second Team All-Sun Belt following the 2018-19 season at Little Rock.

Redshirt Junior (2018-19): In 30 games (all starts) at Little Rock, averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 36.6 minutes … Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection … Ranked fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring at 20.3 points per game … Scored 610 points on the year, becoming the fifth player in program history to reach the 600-point mark and ranking fourth in program history in points per game … Finished in double figures in scoring in 29 of his 30 games on the season … Scored 20-plus points 15 times … Ranked fifth in the Sun Belt in field goal percentage … Was 10th in the Sun Belt in rebounding, eighth in free throw percentage, sixth in three-point field goals made and third in defensive rebounds.

Junior (2017-18): Redshirted during the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Sophomore (2016-17): In 33 games (six starts), averaged 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 18.8 minutes …Posted 10 double figure scoring games … Led the team by shooting 45.3% from the three-point line … Scored 23 points off the bench 31 minutes at La Salle on Dec. 17.

Freshman (2015-16): In 35 games (one start), averaged 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 18.5 minutes … Reached double figure scoring eight times … Tallied 19 points to lead FGCU at Kennesaw State on Jan. 21.

Personal: Born September 24, 1997 in Charlotte, North Carolina … Son of Robert and Tuwanna Tucker … Has two brothers, Tevin and Tre, and two sisters, Bree and Brooklyn … Majored in communication with a minor in sport management.