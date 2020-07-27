Rip City Report Podcast, Orlando Scrimmage Edition

Greetings from North Portland. After a three week hiatus due to vacations and furloughs, the Rip City Report podcast is back with our first edition since the Trail Blazers arrived in Orlando for the restart. There is much to discuss.

On this edition, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, give our thoughts on Portland's first two scrimmages at the Wide World of Sports complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, how Jusuf Nurkić has looked in his return and the prospect of a "twin towers" lineup and how Stotts might juggle his big man rotation. We then play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up, as always, by answering listener questions about playing for the postseason versus scouting for the future, Wenyen Gabriel, why Gary Trent Jr. wasn’t a first-round draft pick, the Blazers’ chances of making the playoffs, perimeter defense, Anfernee Simons’ playing time and more.

