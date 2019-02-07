Report: Swanigan Traded To Kings For Labissiere

The Trail Blazres already executed one trade in the last week, acquiring veteran wing Rodney Hood from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV (both of whom have been traded three times since then) and two future second round picks. According to reports, they've snuck in one more move prior to Thursday's trade deadline (which will be passed by time this post is up).

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Trail Blazers have sent second-year forward Caleb Swanigan to Sacramento in exhchange for third-year center Skal Labissiere.



The Kings have traded Skal Labissiere to the Blazers for Caleb Swanigan, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

A 6-11 big and native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Labissiere was selected by the Suns with the 28th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky before being sent to Sacramento along with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Georgios Papagiannis in a draft night trade for Marquese Chriss. After playing in 93 games, 40 of those being starts, in his first two seasons with the Kings, Labissiere has appeared in just 13 games this season, averaging 2.8 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 8.7 minutes per game.

In 106 career games, Labissiere has averages of 8.0 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.5 minutes per game. Labissiere joins a Blazers big rotation that already features Jusuf Nurkić, Zach Collins and Meyers Leonard.

As for Swanigan, his run in Portland ends after 45 games in less than two seasons after being selected with the 26th overall pick of the 2017 Draft out of Purdue. But for whatever reason, the 6-9 forward was never able to crack the rotation after being named an AP First-Team All-American in his last season with the Boilermakers.

Assuming the report is accurate and the league approves the trade, one assumes Labissiere will join the Trail Blazers in time for a two-game, back-to-back road trip this weekend starting on Sunday in Dallas.