Report » Eubanks, Dunn Signed To 10-Days Due To Injuries

With over half their roster still sidelined with both long term and short term injuries, the Trail Blazers are reportedly re-signing one player and bringing in another on 10-day contracts as they head back out for a five-game road trip.

First, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers are signing center Drew Eubanks to a third 10-day contract, after the Reynold High School and Oregon State University alum posted a career-high 20 points to go with 12 rebounds, three assists and a block in Portland’s 127-118 victory versus the Wizards at Moda Center Saturday night.

The 6-9 center has already played seven games, all starts, with the Trail Blazers over the last 17 days, averaging 9.6 points on 59 percent shooting from the field, 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.0 minutes for the Blazers. Eubanks played his first 148 games over the first three-plus season of his professional career with the San Antonio Spurs before behind traded to the Toronto Raptors and then subsequently waived on February 10.

And with Anfernee Simons being sidelined for at least the next week with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee, the Trail Blazers, according to Wojnarowski, will sign guard Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract. The 6-3 guard who was the fifth pick in the 2016 Draft out of Providence last appeared for the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G-League, where he’s averaged 11.8 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from three, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 15 games this season.

Both Eubanks and Dunn has been signed to 10-day contracts via the hardship exception, which allows teams to sign players to 10-day contracts even if they already have the maximum of 15 players on their roster, as is the case for the Trail Blazers. Eubanks was signed to his first 10-day contract on February 22 after it was announced center Jusuf Nurkic would miss at least a month due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. As for Dunn, once Simons sat out three games due to injury, the team was eligible to sign another player to another 10-day via the hardship exception.

The Trail will play five games over the next nine days starting Monday with a contest versus the Hawks in Atlanta. With the re-signing of Eubanks and the signing of Dunn, Portland should have 11 players in uniform with Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) and Justise Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) all sitting out due to injury.