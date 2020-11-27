Praise, Good Grades For Portland's Offseason Signings And Trades

Unlike "grading" the draft, you actually have something to go off of when grading trades, free agency and the offseason in general. There's obviously no guarantee that a player acquisition is going to work out simply based on past performance, but it's certainly a more reasonable extrapolation than guessing how the NBA career of someone who has, by and large, never played against grown men is going to pan out. When it comes to free agency and trades, at least there's some prior experience to draw upon.

So while nobody knows what the future holds (a statement that probably goes triple for 2020), keen observers can draw some reasonable conclusions about how well a current NBA player will fare with a new team. With that typed, here's some of the national perspective/grades regarding the Trail Blazers adding Robert Covington, Enes Kanter, Derrick Jones Jr. and Harry Giles III and re-signing Rodney Hood and Carmelo Anthony in the last week...

• Bobby Marks of ESPN has been bullish on the Trail Blazers since the team acquired Covington from Houston, and it seems as though he's liked everything else as well since...



I liked what Portland did so much that we brought out the touchscreen for a 2nd consecutive night. pic.twitter.com/vo910esVgr — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 24, 2020 On the team that has had the best offseason: The Portland Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/U6G2xuX77M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 23, 2020

• Zach Lowe, also of ESPN has the Trail Blazers (one of his two "feel good bubble story" teams) as one of his winners of the 2020 offseason...

Is it a comedown to say the (deserved) raves about the Portland Trail Blazers offseason are really about only one player -- Robert Covington? We don't know how Rodney Hood will rally from an Achilles tear. Derrick Jones Jr. will fill gaps in the regular season, but he faded from Miami's rotation as the playoffs got tougher. He might carve out a lasting role as the lone non-shooter in lineups with Zach Collins at center -- groups in which Jones can screen and dive for alley-oops, as he did within Miami lineups featuring Kelly Olynyk as a stretch 5. Harry Giles III is a fun flier who will benefit from Portland's buttoned-up culture, but he's merely that -- a flier. Still: The Blazers felt one medium-sized move and some good health away from being a problem. Jusuf Nurkic looked like his old self in the bubble. Collins will be back at some point soon to toggle between power forward and center. His development, stalled by injury, is a wild card. Covington might be the perfect piece to lock everything into its proper place. Trevor Ariza sitting out the bubble forced Portland to cobble a forward rotation from spare parts. The Blazers managed. Carmelo Anthony proved the doubters (this one included) wrong. But it was not sustainable. Portland was helpless on defense.

• A both Matt Dolinger and Justin Verrier at The Ringer have the Trail Blazers as their "winners of the offseason" thus far...

Matt Dollinger: The Blazers. The moves out of Los Angeles ultimately may have a greater impact on the title race, but Portland may have snuck into the festivities with a series of shrewd moves. Robert Covington adds much-needed grit and defense, giving the team a sneaky-good Big 4 with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic. And the team added considerable depth by signing Enes Kanter, Derrick Jones Jr., and Harry Giles while retaining Carmelo Anthony and Rodney Hood. Having mix-and-match options and a safety net in case injuries strike is huge, especially for a team snakebitten by them so many times in recent years. Justin Verrier: The Trail Blazers. They brought back key figures from the 2019 Western Conference finals team (Rodney Hood, Enes Kanter) to go along with all of the principals of the team that barnstormed into the playoffs, and finally found a solution on the wing (Robert Covington). This is probably the most talented team Damian Lillard’s ever had behind him—which is scary, considering the meals he’s been able to make out of Allen Crabbe in years past.

• Dan Devine, also at The Ringer, listed the Covington trade with the Rockets as his favorite move so far...

Favorite move? Portland trading Trevor Ariza, 2020’s no. 16 pick, and a lottery-protected 2021 first-rounder for Robert Covington—precisely the sort of defense-first wing, small-ball 4/5, and low-usage 3-point bomber to serve as the connective tissue between the Damian Lillard–CJ McCollum backcourt and a healthy Jusuf Nurkic. After Portland got bounced from the bubble, I wrote that the Blazers might be “one move away from something serious” without needing to break up Dame and CJ; I don’t know if this is that move, but I like it a lot.

• Micael Shapiro at SI.com gives Portland an "A" for their offseason acquisitions...

The Blazers continue to build splendidly around their dynamic backcourt, and the 2020 offseason has been defined by Portland’s maneuvers in the frontcourt. Robert Covington brings impressive defensive versatility–as does Derrick Jones Jr.–and Enes Kanter adds a legitimate center alongside Jusuf Nurkic. This Portland roster is deep and malleable, able to upsize and downsize seamlessly depending on the opponent. Neil Olshey may have built the third-best team in the West as we approach 2020-21.

• Duncan Smith at Fansided is handing out grades for every free agent signing. So far he gives the re-signing of Carmelo Anthony on a one-year deal a "C"...

The Portland Trail Blazers came to an agreement with Carmelo Anthony to return. This contract likely won’t be for big dollars, but it’ll be good to have a familiar and beloved face back in their locker room going into next season. As always, his actual impact on the floor can be debated, but fans and players alike love having Carmelo around.

As for re-signing Hood and outright signing Derrick Jones Jr., Smith hands out two "C-"...

The Portland Trail Blazers jumped into the mix and signed the hyper-athletic high-flying Dunk Contest winner Derrick Jones Jr. to a two-year, $19 million contract. It’s a rather hefty bill to foot for a player that doesn’t provide much offense outside of dunks, but his defense is good enough that there may be some value here. Rodney Hood was off to a great start last season, shooting a blistering 49.3 percent from 3-point range before his campaign was cut short after tearing his Achilles tendon in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in December. Hood probably provides about the same amount of value that Jones does, so he’ll get an equal grade.

• Charles Curtis at For The Win gives the Trail Blazers a "A" for their handling of the shortened 2020 offseason...

An already-contending squad gets a key reserve in Enes Kanter, re-signs another bench stud in Rodney Hood, trades for defensive expert Robert Covington and grabs an intriguing piece in Derrick Jones. Oh and MELO IS BACK. You get an A!

• Grant Hughes at Bleacher Report gives the Trail Blazers an "A-" for the Covington trade...