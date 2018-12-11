POWER RANKINGS » Stopping The Bleeding In Week 9

After a rough stretch to end November and start December, the Trail Blazers managed to stabilize themselves a bit last week with back-to-back wins at home versus the Suns and Timberwolves. While there probably wasn’t much to take away from beating a moribund Phoenix team by 22 points, pulling away from in the final two minutes to defeat the Timberwolves, a team that dominated the Trail Blazers in the previous meeting, seemed like a step in the right direction. We won’t have to wait long to find out of Saturday’s win was a sign of better things to come or just one good game in an otherwise disappointing stretch of performances with games this week versus the Rockets, Grizzlies and Raptors.

So after going 2-1 last week, the Trail Blazers find themselves basically exactly in the same position as this time last week in the most recent round of Power Rankings…

• The panel at ESPN has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, unchanged from last week…

Should the Blazers consider Carmelo Anthony? The 10-time All-Star had previously turned down overtures from the Blazers twice, but Portland could also be aided by adding a third proven scorer. Over the past 10 games, the team ranks 17th in offensive rating.

While the offense hasn't been great, it's the defense that has been the real issue, and Carmelo Anthony isn't doing anything on that end to solve the issues Portland has been experiencing.

The panel at ESPN has the Trail Blazers behind the Pacers at No. 11 and ahead of the Pistons at No. 13.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 13 this week, unchanged from last week...

Pace: 100.9 (18) OffRtg: 110.9 (8) DefRtg: 109.0 (19) NetRtg: +1.9 (12)

After losing six of their previous seven games, the Blazers got to play the Suns on Thursday. They took care of business (without C.J. McCollum) and, more importantly, beat the Wolves two nights later, their first win in almost four weeks over a team that's currently .500 or better. They closed the eight-point win with a 17-3 run (featuring a lot of McCollum and Damian Lillard), but all 26 of their games have been won by the team leading after the third quarter. Coach Terry Stotts continues to give Evan Turner some minutes running the offense, even though the Blazers been outscored by 51 points in 92 minutes with Turner on the floor without either Lillard or McCollum over the last month. They're 1-5 on the road within the Western Conference (having allowed almost 119 points per 100 possessions in the five losses), with that only win coming on Oct. 30 in the city (Houston) where they'll be on Tuesday.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Grizzlies at No. 12 and ahead of the Pelicans at No. 14.

• Reid Forgrave at CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, which is also unchanged from last week...

After a rough 1-6 stretch, the Blazers had a get-right win over the awful Phoenix Suns followed by Saturday's clutch crunch-time win over the Timberwolves. One of the most perplexing defensive stats of this NBA season: The Blazers' Seth Curry is the current NBA leader in defensive rating, and has the top defensive field goal percentage in the NBA. Think that might regress?

Forgrave has the Trail Blazers behind the Clippers at No. 9 and ahead of the Grizzlies at No. 11.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, unchanged from last week...

Portland was trending in the wrong direction, having lost six of seven, before securing a pair of wins late last week. However, Portland has a very tough upcoming schedule. Eleven of their next 14 opponents currently have a winning record. The only two teams they will face during that span with sub-.500 records are the Rockets and Jazz.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the Grizzlies at No. 11 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 13.

• Khadrice Rollins has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, unchanged from last week...

Portland had lost six of seven before picking up consecutive wins to close out this week. The bulk of those loses were on the road, but the Trail Blazers were only 1-2 at home during that stretch, with all three games going down to the wire. Getting wins against the Suns and Timberwolves could be the perfect jolt before this upcoming back-to-back in Houston and Memphis. Especially with the way Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum closed out Saturday’s victory over Minnesota.

Rollins has the Trail Blazers behind the Grizzlies at No. 11 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 13.

• Zach Harper of The Athletic has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, two spots worse than last week...

How do they unlock this Jusuf Nurkic more? How do the Portland Trail Blazers bring whatever was in Nurkic against Minnesota this week out more often? Nurkic has been mostly a highly positive force for the Blazers this year. His impact puts him with the second highest net rating (+8.1) on the team. He’s averaging a double-double on the season. But against Towns and the Wolves, Nurkic was a different type of beast than we normally see. Those stories about his dad being such a scary individual? Nurkic embodied all of that during the win over the Wolves. He finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, and three steals. He got to the free throw line nine times in the game.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Pacers at No. 11 and ahead of the Pistons at No. 13.