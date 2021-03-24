POWER RANKINGS » Still Looking For Consistency As The Trade Deadline Approaches

This is just who the 2020-21 Trail Blazers are.

They’ll run off three-straight wins, as they did to start their now-completed five-game homestand, and just as you think they’re on the verge of a breakthrough, they string together a couple of losses. For example, in their last 25 games, Portland has only followed up a single loss with a single win, and vice versa, twice. Otherwise, they win a couple then lose a couple, then do the same thing over again. They’ve managed to make it work, inasmuch as they sit in sixth the West despite CJ McCollum just returning to the lineup and Jusuf Nurkic still in street clothes, but there’s got to be a better way.

Executing a trade, as a number of reports would indicated Neil Olshey and has staff have tried to do the last few weeks, would provide a shakeup. However, with the assumption being that their are more buyers than sellers this season -- the addition of the play-in game gives teams that might have pulled the court by this point in the season cause to remain competitive -- it’s very possible that no move materializes. The 2021 deadline for trades expires Thursday at noon Pacific, so we’ll know soon either way soon enough.

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers just inside the Top 10 at No. 9 this week, unchanged from last week...

The Blazers are close to being whole again after CJ McCollum returned last week. It's a process in getting him all the way back, though, with reduced minutes and return-to-play management. But he showed all the signs the Blazers need with 32 points against the Mavs on Friday. Damian Lillard has shouldered so much of the load to this point that there's concern about late-season fatigue, especially as the schedule crunches. With McCollum, and possibly some of the more developed role players, that burden will be eased.

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 8 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 10.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, two spots better than last week...

Pace: 98.7 (21) OffRtg: 115.8 (6) DefRtg: 116.7 (29) NetRtg: -1.0 (20) If the Blazers can get to clutch time, they’re pretty good. Their 18-6 (.750) record in games that were within five points in the last five minutes would be the sixth best mark in the 25 years for which we have play-by-play data. They got there with three more clutch wins last week, coming back from 17 down with less than six minutes left against the Pelicans on Tuesday, holding off a Pelicans run on Thursday, and then blitzing the Mavs with a 17-4 run in the final five minutes on Friday. Damian Lillard was just 1-for-6 on clutch 3-pointers last week, but the one make was special, his teammates picked up the slack from beyond the arc, and he was 4-for-4 from the line in the final 5.2 seconds to complete the big comeback against New Orleans. He remains perfect (38-for-38) on clutch free throws. Four of the five teams with higher clutch winning percentages in the last 25 years — the ’99-00 Lakers, ’03-04 Lakers, ’12-13 Heat and ’15-16 Warriors — went to The Finals, but also had much better point differentials than this team. After their 40-point loss to the Mavs on Sunday, the Blazers have the point differential of a team that’s 19-23. They also have CJ McCollum back. After shooting 6-for-27 over his first two games back from a two-month absence, McCollum scored 32 points (shooting 7-for-13 from 3-point range) against the Mavs on Friday. The Blazers and Nets are the two teams that rank in the top six on offense and in the bottom six on defense, so we could get a lot of points when they meet (for the first time this season) on Tuesday.

Shuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 10 and ahead of the Spurs at No. 11.

• Colin Ward-Henninger at CBS Sports has Portland at No. 9 this week, a four-spot improvement over last week...

The Blazers went 3-1 this week, and most importantly saw CJ McCollum return to the lineup with 16.5 points in 24.6 minutes per game on 39 percent 3-point shooting. His presence only made things easier for Damian Lillard, who averaged a cool 34 points and five assists per game in the four games with some dramatic crunch-time moments, as per usual. With Jusuf Nurkic nearly ready to get back on the court as well, Portland in position to make a run in the West.

Ward-Henninger has the Trail Blazers behind the Lakers at No. 8 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 10.

• Mo Dakhil at Bleacher Report also has Portland at No. 9 this week, two spots better than last week...

It was miniseries week in Portland last week, as the Blazers played the Pelicans twice and then the Mavericks twice. The first game against the Pelicans was another "Dame Time" thriller, as they came back from 17 points down to pull off the win. Then it was their defense the next game that did the job to hold New Orleans to just 93 points. In the first game of the Dallas miniseries, it was another high-scoring game. Lillard went for 31 points in their 125-119 win, but more importantly CJ McCollum got going. He dropped 32 points in his third game back from a broken foot. Getting McCollum back and going 3-1 in the last week is why the Blazers moved back into the top 10.

Dakhil has the Trail Blazers behind the Clippers at No. 9 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 10.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic has Portland at No. 8 this week, a four-spot jump from last week...

The Portland Trail Blazers are mostly a success story this season despite missing key members for most of the season. Despite not having CJ McCollum for a long stretch, as well as big men Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins, the Blazers have been thriving. Damian Lillard is obviously the show here, but this team is also benefitting from an Anthony resurgence. I know we thought we got that in full last season, but he actually dipped quite a bit to start this campaign. Melo was under 40 percent from the field through January. But over the last 10 games, we’ve seen him be the big-time scorer we’ve known for years. He’s been their second-leading scorer (17.0) and hitting shots with 47.6/39.6/90.6 shooting splits. That’s exactly what they need out of him the rest of the way.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Suns at No. 7 and ahead of the Mavericks at No. 9.

• Corey Rausch at Hoops Habit also has Portland at No. 9 this week, another two-spot improvement over last week...

If the Portland Trail Blazers are going to make a trade they will need some salary figure to make the money work. Rodney Hood is making $10.0 million this season and $10.8 million next season and is struggling to hold on to a rotation spot with the return of CJ McCollum. Hood has been a solid rotation guard in past seasons but after suffering a torn Achilles in December of 2019 he has been slow to get back to form, as is to be expected. For a team looking to take a chance on him, betting on him slowly recovering over time and getting back to the player he once was is not out of the question. It just may not be in the same time frame that the Blazers need it to be.

Rausch has the Trail Blazers behind Thursday’s scheduled opponent, the Miami Heat, at No. 8 and ahead of the Clippers ay No. 10.