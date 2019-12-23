POWER RANKINGS » Moving Up In Time For The Holidays

You can certainly parse the variables responsible for their recent successes, but regardless, there's no debate that the Trail Blazers are coming off their first great week of the 2019-20 season. After starting the week in twelfth place in the Western Conference standings, the Blazers are currently in eighth, half a game ahead of the Kings and ninth and half a game behind the Thunder in seventh, after winning four straight and five of their last six.

Is some of that recent success due to playing sub .500 teams at home? Sure, but it's not as if the Trail Blazers are operating with anywhere close to their full compliment of players -- Carmelo Anthony has missed seven of Portland's last eight quarters -- and winning the games they're "supposed to win" has been tougher than many assumed, so there's no reason to judge victories too harshly. They're certainly not where they need to be if they want to do more than just make the postseason, but no one spared Portland's feeling when they were losing tough games on the road, so dinging them for winning easier games at home doesn't feel especially consistent.

So here's where the Trail Blazers come out in a Christmas and Hanukah edition of the weekly Power Rankings. Allow yourself to celebrate.

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers No. 15 this week, five spots better than last week...

A 4-0 week has the Blazers right back in the playoff mix and feeling much better about themselves. They've won five of six, all against sub-.500 teams, but the Blazers hadn't been taking advantage of those kind of games before. Damian Lillard is looking healthy again, averaging 30.7 points on 47% shooting during Portland's winning streak.

The voters at ESPN have the Trail Blazers behind the Thunder at No. 14 and ahead of the Kings at No. 16.

• John Shuhmann at NBA.com also has the Trail Blazers at No. 15 this week, though that's six spots better than last week...

Pace: 102.4 (11) OffRtg: 109.8 (10) DefRtg: 110.3 (18) NetRtg: -0.5 (15) Since Rodney Hood was lost for the season and Kent Bazemore was moved into the starting lineup, the Blazers have ranked last in bench scoring (20.3 points per game). But the lineup with Bazemore has been much better defensively than the Hood lineup, and the starters have increased their production on offense. In their four-plus seasons starting together, the Blazers had never gotten at least 25 points from both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in more than two straight games ... before last week, when both guards had more than 25 in each of their four games. More important is that the Blazers won all four to climb from 12th to eighth place in the West. They'll get another game against a bad defense on Monday, but Carmelo Anthony is dealing with a knee contusion and the opposing defenses will be much tougher in their first two games after Christmas.

Schumann has the Trail Blazers behind the Net at No. 14 and ahead of the Spurs at No. 16.

• The Trail Blazers are No. 15 in another ranking, this one from Colin Ward-Henninger at CBS Sports, which is also a five-spot improvement from last week...

Guess who's quietly creeping toward .500 after a 4-0 week? A fan at the Blazers' home win over the Timberwolves held a sign that read, "Depleted, not defeated," and that perfectly summarizes Portland, which lost Carmelo Anthony in the latest of a string of frontcourt injuries. Thankfully Anthony's knee injury doesn't appear to be serious, but Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Hassan Whiteside have dragged this team back into contention.

Ward-Henninger has the Trail Blazers in the same spot as Shuhmann: behind he Nets at No. 14 and ahead of the Spurs at No. 16.

• There's a pattern forming! Tommy Beer at Rotoworld also has the Trail Blazers at No. 15 this week, four spots better than last week...

Don't sleep on the Blazers, who are currently riding a season-high four-game winning streak. In their most recent victory on Saturday night, Hassan Whiteside exploded for 16 points, 22 rebounds, two assists, one steal, seven blocks, becoming the became the first player in franchise history with at least 20 points, 15 boards and seven swats in a single game.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the Thunder at No. 14 and ahead of the Magic at No. 16.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic breaks the streak by putting the Trail Blazers at No. 14 this week, two spots better than last week...

The Blazers also found a soft part in their schedule, and they’re taking full advantage of it. Four straight victories over Phoenix, Golden State, Orlando, and Minnesota has helped them get very close to being a .500 team. Considering their struggles earlier in the year, I don’t expect them to apologize for winning the easier games. As they start to at least gain some momentum as a team, I’m hoping CJ McCollum is finally back to being what we expect him to be. It feels like McCollum has seen some wild swings with his efficiency this season. It mostly has to do with him shooting poorly (for him) from the field and not getting to the free throw line.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Thunder at No. 13 and ahead of the Nets at No. 15.

• Phil Watson at Hoops Habit has the Trail Blazers at No. 17 this week, a two-spot improvement over last week...

The Portland Trail Blazers have run off four straight wins, going 4-0 last week, and since hitting their lowest point this season at 5-12 after losing at Cleveland on Nov. 23, the Blazers have gone 9-4 and have jumped into eighth place in the Western Conference. Next week gets tougher, though, with a visit to Utah and the Lakers coming to town.

Watson has the Trail Blazers behind the Pistons at No. 16 and ahead of the Suns at No. 18.

• Grant Hughes at Bleacher Report also has the Trail Blazers at No. 15 this week, four spots better than last week...

They didn't beat anyone worth bragging about (Friday's 118-103 win over the Orlando Magic was probably their best win of the week), but the Blazers haven't had the kind of season that allows for minimization of any winning streak—no matter the quality of opponents. Portland's 4-0 week included wins over the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to Orlando, and it accumulated those victories in a familiar fashion: by leaning on one of the league's most dangerous backcourts.

Hughes has the Trail Blazers behind the Nets at No. 14 and ahead of the Magic at No. 15.