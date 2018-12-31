POWER RANKINGS » Alternating Wins And Losses In Week 12

We took the weekly Power Rankings roundup off last week due to the holiday, though from the looks of it, we didn't miss much of anything. That's mostly been the case for the last month, as the Trail Blazers have been winning just often enough to keep from sinking into the lower half of the standings but not often enough to move back into the Top 10.

But with seven of their first 10 games of 2019 played at home, the Trail Blazers have an opportunty to put together a bit of a run to start out of New Year. They've followed up a win with a loss, and vice versa, in their last six games, so perhaps an extended homestand is what this team needs to make a push into the upper half of the Western Conference standings, let alone the Power Rankings.

Now, onto the last Power Rankings of 2018.

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, unchanged from last week...

Damian Lillard has scored at least 40 points on five occasions this season. Doing so before the arrival of 2019 tied a career high (he also did it in the 2016-17 season). Unfortunately for Lillard, the most recent 40-point outburst came in a loss to the Warriors. The three-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game, too.

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers behind the Clippers at No. 11 and ahead of the Spurs at No. 13.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, one spot worse than last week...

Pace: 100.3 (17) OffRtg: 109.9 (11) DefRtg: 109.3 (18) NetRtg: +0.6 (16) The Blazers have dropped out of the top 10 in offensive efficiency (they ranked seventh two weeks ago), having scored just 103.3 points per 100 possessions over their last six games, with Blazers not named Lillard or Curry shooting 28 percent from 3-point range over that stretch. But Maurice Harkless (with a deflection) and Damian Lillard (with the game-winner) saved them in Oakland on Thursday, and they got their first double-digit win in more than three weeks on Sunday, scoring 106 points in the first 36 against the Embiid-less Sixers, when playing C.J. McCollum to start the second quarter (a change from the prior night against Golden State) sparked an 11-0 run that may have allowed McCollum and Damian Lillard to sit the entire fourth quarter.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Spurs at No. 9 and ahead of the Lakers at No. 11.

• Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, one spot worse than last week...

The Blazers' resolution: Go all-out on Damian Lillard's MVP candidacy. The Blazers aren't going to win the West this season, right? This team is really good, but clearly falls short of being a top-tier team in the conference. But Lillard could produce a Russell Westbrook 2016-17-like season for the Blazers and give this winning franchise in a great basketball city something to be incredibly proud of. That's worth something, right?

Forgrave has the Trail Blazers behind the Rockets at No. 11 and ahead of the Jazz at No. 13.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, three spots worse than last week...

The Blazers went 2-1 last week thanks in large part to the efficient and effective play from Jusuf Nurkic. Over Portland’s three contests, Nurk averaged 20.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists, while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 75.0 percent from the charity stripe.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the Clippers at No. 11 and ahead of the Spurs at No. 13.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic has the Trail Blazers at No. 12 this week, one spot worse than last week...

Watching the Jazz demolish the Portland Trail Blazers in two games over the past week gave me some uneasy feelings about this squad. For some reason, I couldn’t get that series against the Pelicans out of my head when I watched the Blazers lose by 51 points over two games against the Jazz. In theory, Utah has the defense to stifle this backcourt in Portland. It also has a star in the making to rival the scoring ability of Damian Lillard (in theory). Portland is always going to have bad or favorable matchups in the postseason. I’m just worried for their sake that Utah could be this year’s version of New Orleans for the Blazers.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Lakers at No. 11 and ahead of the Kings at No. 13.

• Gerald Bourguet at Hoops Habit has the Trail Blazers at No. 10 this week, one spot worse than last week...

After securing the 3-seed in the playoffs last year and then being abruptly swept in the first round, the Portland Trail Blazers were always going to be judged by what they accomplished in the postseason. The only time Rip City has made it past the first round since LaMarcus Aldridge left was in 2015-16, when they won just 44 games and beat a Clippers team with an injured Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. They’re not on pace for 49 wins like last season, but it doesn’t really matter. With a revamped bench and the ultimate barometer of postseason success in mind, this team’s resolution needs to be putting together a legitimate playoff run in a crowded Western Conference.

Bourguet has the Trail Blazers behind the Clippers at No. 9 and ahead of the 76ers at No. 11.