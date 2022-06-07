PODCAST » Solo Workouts, Trade Rumors And Dame Down Under On The Blazers Balcony, Presented By SoleSavy

Greetings loyal readers and listeners. With more workouts in Portland and more trade rumors to consider, we pushed up the schedule a few days to record the 51st edition of The Blazers Balcony, presented by SoleSavy, which you can listen to below...

In this edition, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of this here website, discuss the Trail Blazers hosting presumptive first-round picks Jalen Duren, Bennedict Mathurin and Dyson Daniels for pre-draft workouts, players returning for a pre-summer league mini camp at the practice facility, a fresh batch of trade rumors, Damian Lillard's popularity in Australia and keeping your cast dry at the lake.

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer, Spotify, I Heart Radio, Pocket Casts and Pandora. Please consider it!