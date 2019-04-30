PODCAST » Rip City Report, Western Conference Semis Game 1 Recap/Game 2 Preview Edition

Greetings from Denver. After the Trail Blazers lost 121-113 to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night at the Pepsi Center, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, broke out the mobile podcast studio at the team hotel to record a Game 1 recap/Game 2 preview edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to below...

In the first 2019 Western Conference Semifinals edition of the Rip City Report podcast, Joe Freeman and Casey Holdahl discuss the Blazers’ Game 1 loss to the Nuggets in Denver, what adjustments the Blazers might consider for Game 2, Nikola Jokic's incredible play and whether the Blazers have an answer for him, transitioning playing playing the Thunder to the Nuggets and why that's a challenge and Enes Kanter’s gutsy performance before playing another round of "Walton or Oden," and finishing up by answering listener questions about the defense of Meyers Leonard and Zach Collins, the Blazers’ shooting, defending Jokic, the officials, whether Jake Layman should play, home-court advantage and the Blazers’ turnovers.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. Only having one day off between games for the entire series is going to make it difficult to report in between every game, but if you subscribe, you'll never have to worry about missing out!