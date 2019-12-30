PODCAST » Rip City Report, So Long To 2019 Edition

Greetings to all and congratulations on making it through another calendar year. Before turning the page to 2020, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the Moda Center studio to record one last 2019 edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to below...

In this, our 33rd episode this year and 185th overall, we discuss, amongst other things, the unenviable position the Trail Blazers find themselves going into the new year, enduring yet another serious injury and how they might go about replacing yet another rotation player (if such a thing is even possible) and whether the style of play they've been forced to employ is all that interesting, We also play another round of "Walton or Oden," though Freeman tries to couch his answers at every turn, and finish up by answering listener questions about Hassan Whiteside, Kent Bazemore, trades, Portland’s chances of landing an All-Star Game, New Year’s Eve, favorite personal/Blazers moments of the decade, Zach Randolph memories and much more. It's been a good year, thanks for spending part of it with us.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And what could be a better way to ring in the new year than by leaving a review!