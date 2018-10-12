PODCAST » Rip City Report, Season Preview Edition

Greetings Trail Blazers fans, wherever you may be. WIth the preseason wrapping up Friday night versus the Kings and the regular season starting in one week, your humble podcast crew hit the Moda Center studios to record a 2018-19 Season Preview edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen/subscribe on a number of platforms below...

In this, our 145th edition (give or take a few episodes), Joe Freeman and I give our thoughts on how the Blazers stack up in the Western Conference, what the team needs to take the next step, Moe Harkless’ health, whether Jake Layman will be a factor, play extensive, listener-submitted rounds of "Walton or Oden" and "Over/Under" and finish up by answering listener questions about Jake Layman, the big-man rotation, Jusuf Nurkic’s ceiling, the Blazers’ going small and much more. We also give our predicts for Portland's season win/loss record and where we think they'll end up in the final Western Conference standings, so be sure to hold us to those predictions when the NBA season wraps up in... six months or so.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify! And in between getting all of your offseason choirs squared away over the next week, consider leaving a review!

