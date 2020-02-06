PODCAST » Rip City Report, Post 2020 Trade Deadline Edition

Right after the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline passed, we flipped the switch at the Moda Center studios to record a posty-deadline edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen and/or subscribe to on all the coolest podcast platforms...

In this, our 188th edition, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, look at some of the trades made in final day of the trade season, keeping Hassan Whiteside and what that might mean for the Blazers next season, the trade sending Skal Labissiere to Atlanta for luxury tax savings and the Blazers making their "big" trade moves a few weeks ago. We also play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up as always by answering listener questions about Whiteside, the buyout market, Carmelo Anthony, Pau Gasol’s coaching future, Anfernee Simons’ play, Rasheed Wallace vs. LaMarcus Aldridge, breakfast carbohydrates, fashion and more.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. Thanks as always for listening.