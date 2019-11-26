PODCAST » RIP CITY REPORT, LIFE WITH CARMELO EDITION

Greetings and happy holidays. Just hours after returning to Portland from an 11-day, six-game road trip, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit up the Moda Center studio to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to on a number of podcast platforms listed below...

On this, our 181st edition, we discuss a dispoointing 2-4 road trip, the state of the team after 16 games, Carmelo Anthony’s impact through four games, whether there's still time to turn the season around and Pau Gasol’s departure. We also play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up as always by answering your questions about Hassan Whiteside, the team’s chemistry, Skal Labissiere, assistant coaching, Thanksgiving, how our opinions on things have changed since early in our careers, the open roster spot and the best-cast scenario for the rest of the season. Now if you're excuse me, I'm now going back to bed.

