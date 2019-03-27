PODCAST » Rip City Report, Jusuf Nurkic Injury Edition

Greetings from Chicago. Less than 24 hours after Jusuf Nurkic's season came to a gruesome end, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the mobile podcast studio to give our thoughts on where Jusuf, the team and the fans go from here...

In this edition we discuss Nurkic’s season-ending injury, what it means for Nurkic moving forward, the mood both in the arena and in the locker room after the injury, what it means for the Blazers’ playoff hopes, who starts in Nurkic’s absence, how this injury rank among the worst in franchise history and finish off by answering your questions as best as we can.

