PODCAST » Rip City Report, Global Pandemic Edition

With the NBA season on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Trail Blazers' offices closing for the next two weeks as a result, your humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit the up the Moda Center studio to record one more edition of the Rip City Report before we all go into quarantine...

In this season on hiatus edition, we discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the NBA and life in general, the latest out of Portland and the NBA as the sports world temporarily stops, what the remainder of the season might look like if/when the NBA starts back up and Rudy Gobert changing the world. We also play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish as always by answering listener questions about old games/series we’d like to see now that sports are paused, players we’d like to be quarantined with, whether the time off will help the Blazers, movie and television recommendations, our favorite apple varieties and more. You've got some free time, give it a listen.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio. Keep it clean.