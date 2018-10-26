PODCAST » Rip City Report, Florida Road Trip Edition

Greetings from the farthest reaches of Florida. After taking in the first road game of the Trail Blazers' season Thursday night in Orlando, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, got together in Joe's suite overlooking Biscayne Bay to record the 147th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

In this, our first road-recorded edition of the 2018-19 season, we discuss the NBA’s increased pace of play and scoring, what that might mean for the league and Trail Blazers, the exceptional play of Portland's bench, Zach Collins making fans miss Ed Davis a little less, NBA hecklers, play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering listener questions Collins, Moe Harkless, Universal Studios, the Blazers’ use of their Twin Towers lineup, the podcast theme song and more.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And since it's the weekend, consider taking a moment to leave a review!