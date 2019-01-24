PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 156

Greetings from the heart of the American southwest. After a Northwest Division back-to-back that saw the Trail Blazers best the Jazz in Salt Lake City only to fall to the Thunder less than 24 hours later in Oklahoma City, your humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, set up the mobile studio in Phoenix to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to below...

In our second road recoreded episode this season, we discuss the Trail Blazers’ struggles against good teams and whether they've turned the corner after beating Utah on the road, the Jake Layman/Moe Harkless/small forward situation and Joe's official All-Star starters ballot. And as always, we finish up by playing a round of "Walton or Oden" and answer listener questions about Carmelo Anthony, the Blazers’ youth, Jusuf Nurkic’s trash-talking, a one-on-one game between Nurkic and Arvydas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, the Meyers Leonard-Nurkic pairing and more.

