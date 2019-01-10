PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 154

Greetings to all the podcast listeners out there. WIth a five-game homestand ending Friday with a game versus the Charlotte Hornets, your humble hosts Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center to record the 154th edition of the Rip City Report before hitting the road for a back-to-back this weekend. Give it a listen...

In this week's edition we discuss the Blazers’ recent hot streak, whether the team and this season have been just a bit boring, if the Blazers are playing down to their opponents and if it matters if they're still winning, Moe Harkless’ continuing knee trouble, the Jake Layman/Nik Stauskas rotation situation and finish off as always by playing a round of "Walton or Oden" before answering lister questions about the trade deadline, whether Jusuf Nurkic is poised to become Portland’s GOAT big man, male body spray, Kevin Love, Pat Connaughton, Lillard’s foul-baiting, why Anfernee Simons isn’t playing in the G-League and much more. There's also quite a bit of crosstalk about coffee preferences, whether you're good person or a sucker for returning money that technically isn't yours and whether it's safe to eat cooked chicken that's been left at room temperature. You've been forewarned.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And if you use a podcast service not listed, let us know and we'll look into getting it added!