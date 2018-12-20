PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 152

The most happy of holiday/month of December wishes to you and yours. Before heading our separate ways for the holidays, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit the Moda Center studios to record the 152nd edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to on a number of podcast flatforms below...

In what is very likely our last edition of 2018, we discusses whether the Trail Blazers are “hot” again and if so, whether it will last, the supporting cast and how they determine how much success this team has, whether fans romanticize Ed Davis, play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering listener questions Christmas movies, approaching players in the real world, the nickname “Zers,” overeating to winning and losing streaks, our approach to covering games and much more. Consider listening while furiously buying and/or wrapping last-minute gifts.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. Considering leaving a review if you're feeling especially generous, though you might also spend that time mourning our good friend Eddie the dunking otter, who passed away at the age of 20.