PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 151

Greetings to both fans of the Trail Blazers and podcast enthusiasts. Even though the facilities folks at the Moda Center tried to freeze us out, your humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, endured frigid temperatures to bring you the 151st edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to from the warmth and comfort of your own home below...

In this edition we debate which team is the "real" Trail Blazers, how worried fans should or should not be, the recent lackluster play of the bench and whether staggering Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum's minutes has returned, Jake Layman’s career night, play another round of Walton or Oden and answer listener questions about the 2007 NBA Draft — did we want Kevin Durant or Greg Oden? — the rotation, Moe Harkless, our favorite cold weather city, lineup changes and much more. Give it a listen.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And since it's Hanukkah, consider what a mitzvah it would be to leave a review on whatever podcast platform you listen and/or subscribe to!