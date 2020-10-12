PODCAST » Rip City Report, End Of The Bubble Edition

Long time, no see to the podcast listeners out there. With the 2019-20 NBA season, which spanned roughly 50 weeks, mercifully completed, we figured it was a good time to fire up the virtual podcast studio to record the 214th edition of the Rip City Report podcast...

In this edition, Joe Freeman and I give our final takeaways regarding the NBA Bubble, speculate as to when the 2020-21 season might start and what it will take to get there before playing a round of "Walton or Oden" and answering your questions about the draft, offseason trades, free agency and the Trail Blazers' chances next season in a stacked Western Conference.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio.