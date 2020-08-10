PODCAST » Rip City Report: Dame/Carmelo Milestone Edition

After the Trail Blazers managed to keep their playoff hopes by besting a wounded 76ers squad, thanks in very large part to Damian Lillard putting up 51 points, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, finished off the weekend by recording yet another post-game edition of the Rip City Report podcast...

In this edition we look back at Portland's 124-121 victory versus a 76ers team playing without both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Trail Blazers' perplexing weekend and whether it signals issues going forward, Damian putting up at least 50 points for the eighth time this season, Carmelo Anthony passing both John Havlicek and Paul Pierce to move into 15th all-time in scoring, the last two "seeding" games and the race for the play-in now that both the Pelicans and Kings have been eliminated.

