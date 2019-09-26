PODCAST » Rip City Report, 2019 Pre-Training Camp Edition

Greetings, podcast-deprived Trail Blazers fans! With the Portland Trail Blazers beginning their 2019-20 campaign season with Media Day at Memorial Coliseum on Monday, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman and I, Casey Holdahl, ended our offseason hiatus to record the first edition 2019-20 edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on a number of platforms...

In this, our 173rd edition, we give their initial thoughts on the season a few days away from the start of training camp, whether the team is better this season, discuss win/loss projections, the increased importance of Zach Collins and Anfernee Simons, the hype around Simons going into his season season, play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering listener questions about the Blazers’ projected rotation, the likelihood of a trade, whether the Blazers will win more than 53 games, Jusuf Nurkic’s rehabilitation, how we spent our summer vacations and more. It's a good start!

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. Now's a good time to subscribe to make sure you don't miss any of the hot podcast action this season, and if you use a podcast service which we're not on, let us know which one and we'll work on getting that fixed.