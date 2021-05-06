PODCAST » Returning Home To Fans On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings to all the loyal podcast listeners. With the team returning from a 5-1 trip and fans returning to the Moda Center for Friday's game versus the Lakers, the time was right to record the 16th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast with Brooke Olzendam...

On this week's show we recap the road trip, which came on the heels of a disastrous home stand, before discussing the return of fans after well over a year of the building being empty, high definition makeup, birthday wishes from mayonnaise producers, Carmelo Anthony moving into 10th all-time in scoring, complaints about jinxes, Brooke being fully vaxxed and desperate definitions of the word "cool."

