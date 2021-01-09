PODCAST » Nurk's Team, Nassir Returns On Latest (First) Edition Of Blazers Balcony

Greetings Trail Blazers fans. After recording two editions of our new podcast without a name, I'm pleased to announce the first edition (or third, whatever) of Blazers Balcony featuring Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl...

On this week's show we look at the Trail Blazers first eight games of the season and why they, along with much of the NBA, might be struggling, the life of Jusuf Nurkic both on and off the court, issues on defense and whether better results lie ahead, the returns of Nassir Little and Rodney Hood and the difficulties in learning how to talk to new coworkers. With a name and a few new mics, hopefully we're on the path to improving as well.

The name change will take a bit to filter though the various systems, but you can still subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio. And thanks to "Family Twine" for the name suggestion!

