PODCAST » First Bus, Episode Three

Greetings those of you who can't get enough of Trail Blazers' podcasts. Before heading back out for a two-game, five-day road trip, team television reporter Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, recorded the third edition of the First Bus podcast recapping the six-game, 11-day road trip the Trail Blazers completed a few days before Thanksgiving. Give it a listen...

In this edition we talk about some of their favorite places in San Antonio, Houston, New Orleans, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Denver, dealing with ticket and other requests from friends, family and fans, whether it's worth the trouble trying to meet up with friends on the road, Carmelo Anthony joining the team mid-trip, bad donuts, good Italian, the importance of having a person speak up at team dinners, foods not to be consumed on the plane and more of the minutia of life on the road.

We're still working on getting First Bus on all the major podcast platforms, but you can currently subscribe on Soundcloud, Google Podcasts and TuneIn.