PODCAST » First Bus, Episode 4

And we're back! After the schedule, multiple illnesses and life in general made it difficult to record regular editions of First Bus, the podcast that focuses on life on the road with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, were finally able to carve out some time in Orlando to record our fourth edition. Please give it a listen!

In this edition, we look back at the three-game trip stopping in Indianapolis, Atlanta and Orlando, discuss what it's like getting sick on the road and missing games due to illness, contemplate why shrimp cocktail is so popular in Indianapolis, look back on Brooke's career as a waitress, debate whether or not I am is officially bald, I complain about the nightlife in downtown Orlando and give tips on killing time on a six-plus hour flight.

You can subscribe to First Bus on Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Hopefully episodes will be more frequent throughout the rest of the season, stick with us! And if you're looking for a place to stay for a beach vacation, consider Starfish Cottage!